An icon of soccer culture reimagined: Puma Palermo sneaker hits SA

A legend from Puma's design archives has returned in the form of the reimagined Palermo sneaker.

The Palermo first debuted about forty years ago, when it was created as part of a special series of Puma sneakers paying homage to some of Europe's most famous cities such as Oslo and London. This particular silhouette owes its name to the capital of the Italian isle of Sicily.

The low-top sneaker soon became a wardrobe staple of the terrace crowd in 1980s soccer stadiums. Part of Puma's storied history, to this day, the Palermo evokes a deep sense of nostalgia for many football fans.