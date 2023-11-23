Minnie Dlamini is surprising Nivea shoppers with R99,000 cash — and you could be next

Nivea's Radiant & Beauty range has such a loyal fan base, women are known to recommend the products to other women with pride and confidence. So much so that the Advanced Care variant has received an incredible 99% recommendation rate*.

Such a glowing recommendation rate deserves to be celebrated, just like Nivea celebrates the beauty of the diversity of SA women's melanin-rich skin tones.

That's why the global skincare brand has teamed up with celebrity Minnie Dlamini to award instant cash prizes to shoppers who've been spotted buying Radiant & Beauty lotions or creams in stores around SA — and you could be next.

Doubling as a mystery shopper, Dlamini started scouting for winners in late October and will continue doing so in shopping centres around the country until mid-December; follow @MinnieDlamini and @NIVEASouthAfrica on Instagram to find out where she's headed each week.

Keep an eye out for the charismatic TV presenter, purchase any Nivea Radiant & Beauty product from a participating store, and you could win a spot prize of R9,900 or one of nine grand prizes of an unbelievable R99,000 in cash.