Minnie Dlamini is surprising Nivea shoppers with R99,000 cash — and you could be next
Purchase any Nivea Radiant & Beauty product from a participating store to stand a chance to win incredible cash prizes
Nivea's Radiant & Beauty range has such a loyal fan base, women are known to recommend the products to other women with pride and confidence. So much so that the Advanced Care variant has received an incredible 99% recommendation rate*.
Such a glowing recommendation rate deserves to be celebrated, just like Nivea celebrates the beauty of the diversity of SA women's melanin-rich skin tones.
That's why the global skincare brand has teamed up with celebrity Minnie Dlamini to award instant cash prizes to shoppers who've been spotted buying Radiant & Beauty lotions or creams in stores around SA — and you could be next.
Doubling as a mystery shopper, Dlamini started scouting for winners in late October and will continue doing so in shopping centres around the country until mid-December; follow @MinnieDlamini and @NIVEASouthAfrica on Instagram to find out where she's headed each week.
Keep an eye out for the charismatic TV presenter, purchase any Nivea Radiant & Beauty product from a participating store, and you could win a spot prize of R9,900 or one of nine grand prizes of an unbelievable R99,000 in cash.
Dlamini can't wait to surprise more Nivea shoppers with prizes. “I love being able to connect with consumers in person, so to partner with a brand that believes in their product so much that they want to give back to the people? I’m in! It’s really special, especially after witnessing our first wins,” she says.
Besides the opportunity to win in store, you can also enter the Nivea Radiant & Beauty 99% competition via WhatsApp. Follow these simple steps to do so and you'll stand a chance to win 99% of your shopping back in cash** or one of three grand prizes of R99,000:
- Buy a Nivea Radiant & Beauty product and keep the slip.
- WhatsApp the word “Hi” to 066-222-0282 and follow the prompts.
Skin solutions to get excited about
Radiant & Beauty is Nivea's most advanced moisturising range specially designed for African skin. It comprises two results-driven body products — Nivea Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care and Nivea Radiant & Beauty Even Glow — which are scientifically formulated to tackle specific challenges experienced by many South African women with melanin-rich skin.
With five oils and five vitamins, Advanced Care is a formula packed with all the moisture your skin needs for 48 hours of nourishment — there’s no need to add anything else or even extra oil. Results? Oh yes! It reduces the look of stretch marks in just two weeks.
For help with uneven skin tone and issues such as ashiness (and that dreaded dryness), opt for Even Glow with vitamin C and pearl extracts for visibly radiant skin in just two weeks too.
For more information, visit Nivea's website or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
This article was sponsored by Nivea.
Click here for Nivea Radiant & Beauty 99% competition Ts & Cs.*Based on a survey of 707 Rubybox members who reviewed Nivea Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care body lotion in November 2022.