A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on a level crossing near Heidedal in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said they were alerted at 7.30am to the accident near East End Industrial Park.
The victim was believed to have been in his mid-40s and was wearing a black jersey with white stripes. Police have asked the community to help identify him.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
Kareli appealed to pedestrians to be observant while crossing railway lines.
“Cross railroad tracks only at designated pedestrian or road crossings and obey warning signs and signals. Always stop, look both ways and listen for trains before crossing the tracks.”
Pedestrian killed by train at level crossing in Free State
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi
