IN PICS |Tears flow as Luzipo pays tribute to Bosman

Jazz and Afro-soul vocalist Titi Luzipo gave a fitting tribute to the late singer Gloria Bosman at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Luzipo is among many stars who performed on Saturday night and wrapped up the annual gig in style. The festival started on Friday and featured over 20 artists who entertained music lovers for two days. Luzipo, who performed at Dinaledi stage, kicked things off things into high gear.

The astonishingly versatile vocalist easily delivered a thrilling performance as she performed Bosman’s famous songs like Amaqwathi and Wenyuk’umbombela. Bosman died early this year after a short illness. With Gloria's family present, Luzipo reminded the audience how she shared a stage with Bosman last year at the same event. She looked overwhelmed with emotions as she continued to perform.

“This is an honour for me to be standing here on the same stage where I was with Gloria last year paying tribute to her. She was a great singer and it is a great moment for me to be here doing this tribute.”

She asked the audience to switch on their cellphones lights and brighten the hall when she performed Bosman’s Yehla Moya.