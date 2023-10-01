IN PICS |Tears flow as Luzipo pays tribute to Bosman
Vollenweider attracted huge numbers for his show
Jazz and Afro-soul vocalist Titi Luzipo gave a fitting tribute to the late singer Gloria Bosman at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Luzipo is among many stars who performed on Saturday night and wrapped up the annual gig in style. The festival started on Friday and featured over 20 artists who entertained music lovers for two days. Luzipo, who performed at Dinaledi stage, kicked things off things into high gear.
The astonishingly versatile vocalist easily delivered a thrilling performance as she performed Bosman’s famous songs like Amaqwathi and Wenyuk’umbombela. Bosman died early this year after a short illness. With Gloria's family present, Luzipo reminded the audience how she shared a stage with Bosman last year at the same event. She looked overwhelmed with emotions as she continued to perform.
“This is an honour for me to be standing here on the same stage where I was with Gloria last year paying tribute to her. She was a great singer and it is a great moment for me to be here doing this tribute.”
She asked the audience to switch on their cellphones lights and brighten the hall when she performed Bosman’s Yehla Moya.
Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider continued to attract more numbers to his performance on Saturday. The 69-year-old musician wowed local audiences from the minute he walked on stage. After an amazing welcome on stage, Vollenweider shared with the audience why he fell in love with South African music at a young age during the years of apartheid.
“It is good to be back again in SA. And it is good to be back to a place I call home. I’m speechless to see you all here. SA has gone through many challenges just like other countries but there is nothing permanent. And we need to allow ourselves to be guided by uthando [love]. I have been doing music for over 40 years and I’m going to try to give you some of my old and new music,” he said.
While Dinaledi stage was a place to be on Saturday, Conga stage kicked off Saturday’s proceedings with a tribute to the late great Hugh Masekela where people danced to all the famous hits of the late trumpeter. After the tribute, Zoe Modiga, who is known as one of the greatest performers in SA, delivered once again a breathtaking performance.
Max-Xhoba delivered a great performance on Mbira stage, as he paid tribute to the late Jabu Khanyile. Music lovers danced to Khanyile’s hits like Sponky Sponky, 10 Times Love and Umkhaya Lo, among others. Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Zwelakhe Duma on string bass and Francisco Mela on drums mesmerised jazz lovers on Dinaledi stage. He was joined on stage by his wife Omagugu Makhathini.
Other artists who delivered great performances included McCoy Mrubata, Simphiwe Dana, Langa Mavuso, Alexander Beets Quintet and Samthing Soweto.