Dream final confirmed as Downs halt Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will meet for the second time in a cup final this season when the Nedbank Cup takes place on June 1 at Mbombela Stadium.
The two teams have already met in the MTN8 final earlier this season, with the Buccaneers winning on penalties, and now Masandawana will be looking to avenge that defeat.
Sundowns progressed to the final following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium yesterday through goals from Khuliso Mudau and Thembinkosi Lorch.
Pirates, on the other side, beat Chippa United 3-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns, who have already won the African Football League and DStv Premiership titles, will have a chance to win a treble, while Pirates will also have the opportunity to win two cups.
The defeat ended Stellies' impressive unbeaten run of 25 matches.
It was a battle of the form teams, who also happen to be the current top two teams in the league, with Masandawana fresh from winning their seventh league title in succession on Thursday.
The last time the sides met in the Nedbank Cup, Stellies eliminated Sundowns by 2-1 in the quarterfinals in April last year.
Stellies coach Steve Barker gave a start to Oscarine Masuluke in goal and dropped Sage Stephens. But Masuluke looked unconvincing throughout the match and could have done better in both goals they conceded.
Sundowns got off to a flyer when Mudau scored from a tight angle to beat Masuluke in the 11th minute after a through-ball from Ribeiro Costa.
The match had to be delayed after the half-hour mark as assistant referee Zakhele Siwela suffered a hamstring injury and had to be substituted by fourth official Christopher Kistoor.
Despite conceding early, Stellies put up a fight and didn't allow Sundowns to build up from the back.
Iqraam Rayners, who had a quiet afternoon, had the best chance to level matters in the second half after Stellies won the ball from the press inside Sundowns' box, but his effort went narrowly wide.
Sundowns doubled their lead 15 minutes from time when substitute Lorch headed Peter Shalulile's cross to make it 2-0.
Shalulile had the chance to make it 3-0 from a spot-kick but ballooned his effort.
Substitute Genino Palace pulled one back nine minutes from time after he was set through on goal by Devine Titus to make it 2-1, but it was not enough as Sundowns held on.
Dream final confirmed as Downs halt Stellies
Defending champs Pirates stand in league kings’ way to the treble
Image: BackpagePix
