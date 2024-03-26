Nothemba Madumo will jazz it up on 702 and Cape Talk following her shocking departure from her long-time radio home Metro FM.
The veteran broadcaster will heat up the airwaves of the Primedia Broadcasting stations every Sunday from April 7 from 6pm to 9pm.
On Sunday, Madumo bid farewell to her popular Metro FM show the Urban Jazz Experience, which aired on Sunday nights between 9pm and midnight. She was with the station for more than a decade.
“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with 702 and Cape Talk 567 and to share the vibrant world of jazz music,” said Madumo.
“I look forward to us immersing ourselves in the endless possibilities of jazz, where every tune is a journey and every listener a fellow adventurer.
“Jazz lovers will concur that jazz emerges as the golden thread connecting diverse souls, defying boundaries, transcending linguistical barriers and cultural confines to resonate with the essence of humanity”.
April is a special month for jazz lovers as April 30 marks International Jazz Day. Jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim will also stage two concerts during the month, making his first performance in SA in five years. Ibrahim will perform at Cape Town’s City Hall on April 12 and SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on April 14.
"Cape Talk is delighted to welcome Nothemba Madumo to our team. We believe her expertise and passion for jazz will resonate strongly with our audiences, adding a new dimension to our Sunday programming line-up,” said Tessa van Staden, Cape Talk station manager.
Mzo Jojwana, chief content officer at Primedia Broadcasting, added: “The 702 family has always had a deep affinity and love for jazz. We are incredibly excited to welcome Nothemba and look forward to her enriching our listeners' Sunday evenings with her passion for this genre."
Nothemba Maduma to jazz it up on 702, Cape Talk
'I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey'
Image: supplied
