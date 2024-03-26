×

Letters

LETTER READER | Why so much gluttony in post-1994 ANC?

26 March 2024 - 11:40
ANC
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Why has the ANC, post-1994, spawned so many gluttonous scoundrels? It's become a game of oneupmanship...the one miscreant attempting to outdo the other.

Fast cars, first-class air travel, bigger and more garish homes, obscene bling and jewellery and, lately, expensive wigs.

All these demand large bank balances, even for obscene bling and jewellery, and fancy clothing labels. Establishing the root causes of this bizarre behaviour by these questionable politicians should become the subject of analysis by the creme de la creme of scholars of the human psyche.

The recent expose of National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a case in point. She morphed into a James Bond-type character, using a secret-coded language to communicate with her fellow devious partners in crime, to solicit sizeable bribes.

Mapisa-Nqakula is the tip of an iceberg so big that it has sunk the once great titanic ship called South Africa.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni 

