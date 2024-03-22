Buy Local Summit and Expo promises to be even bigger this year
Amazing line-up for the 12th iteration of the Proudly South African event
Proudly South African’s 12th annual Buy Local Summit and Expo (BLSE) promises an outstanding line-up.
The event will comprise more than 200 exhibitors from the fast-moving consumer goods; manufacturing; automotive; retail clothing, textile, footwear and leather ; furniture; and agro-processing sectors over the two-day event.
Taking place on March 25 and 26 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the flagship event is renowned for its innovative convergence of manufacturers, buyers, government officials, policymakers, decisionmakers, consumers and business development agencies.
The first day will kick off with addresses by some of SA's biggest changemakers, such as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, minister of trade, industry & competition Ebrahim Patel, and minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Ndabeni-Abrahams will engage with local SMMEs and witness what local businesses have to offer.
Under the theme “Localisation: An inclusive approach for economic growth and job creation”, the summit will emphasise the critical role of local procurement in fostering job creation and economic growth in SA.
While the expo will be producing everything from lifestyle goods to locally manufactured furniture pieces for delegates to appreciate, the conference component will seek to impart the importance of localisation, encourage support of locally made goods, as well as highlight the role each industry plays in creating jobs and boosting the economy.
The conference topics on day one delves into the importance of localisation. The first panel of the two-day event will explore the theme with Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi, Proudly SA community constituency and board member Thulani Tshefuta and Nedlac executive director Lisa Seftel. The panel will be facilitated by award-winning financial journalist and broadcaster Fifi Peters.
Day one will be rounded off with a panel by SA's most popular export: Amapiano. The discussion will see urban culture curator and promoter Thulani Way, musician Legendary Crisp and music journalist Shiba Mazaza unpack the relevance of the genre, its origin and popularity, while looking at the impact Amapiano has in sustaining households and creating jobs.
Day two promises to be an extravagant affair, with an exciting SMME showcase. Small enterprises are what keeps the economy going, but how have they become the successes they are?
“It's a family affair” will be one of our most exciting moments. The discussion — with some of the best family-run businesses — talks about what works and what doesn't, and if it is better to keep business in the family.
You can also expect to hear from some of Proudly SA's sponsors such as Absa, Sasol, SAB, Telkom and FNB.
Day two will close with a refreshing mixology “Happy Hour” segment where participants can enjoy the flavours of locally made gin cocktails, shaken by the mixologists in the. Here, consumers will get the opportunity to taste the best of locally distilled gin and converse with mixologists.
The BLSE is made possible by sponsors including Absa, the department of trade, industry & competition, the department of small business development, GCIS, Sasol, Coca-Cola Beverages SA, Naamsa, Telkom, Lactalis, FNB, South32, Naspers, Takealot Group, Southern Sun, SAB, Nestlé East & Southern Africa region, and Brand SA.
Join Proudly SA for the 12th annual BLSE . Consumer registration is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions.
For more information visit Proudly SA or Buy Local Summit and Expo.
This article was sponsored by Proudly SA.