Buy Local Summit and Expo promises to be even bigger this year

Under the theme “Localisation: An inclusive approach for economic growth and job creation”, the summit will emphasise the critical role of local procurement in fostering job creation and economic growth in SA.

While the expo will be producing everything from lifestyle goods to locally manufactured furniture pieces for delegates to appreciate, the conference component will seek to impart the importance of localisation, encourage support of locally made goods, as well as highlight the role each industry plays in creating jobs and boosting the economy.

The conference topics on day one delves into the importance of localisation. The first panel of the two-day event will explore the theme with Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi, Proudly SA community constituency and board member Thulani Tshefuta and Nedlac executive director Lisa Seftel. The panel will be facilitated by award-winning financial journalist and broadcaster Fifi Peters.

Day one will be rounded off with a panel by SA's most popular export: Amapiano. The discussion will see urban culture curator and promoter Thulani Way, musician Legendary Crisp and music journalist Shiba Mazaza unpack the relevance of the genre, its origin and popularity, while looking at the impact Amapiano has in sustaining households and creating jobs.

Day two promises to be an extravagant affair, with an exciting SMME showcase. Small enterprises are what keeps the economy going, but how have they become the successes they are?