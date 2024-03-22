Successive American and Israeli governments are responsible for the current bloodshed and monumental tragedy afflicted on all the innocent people of the Middle East.
READER LETTER | World weary of hate, violence dominating world affairs
Successive American and Israeli governments are responsible for the current bloodshed and monumental tragedy afflicted on all the innocent people of the Middle East.
The powers of 1916 and the 21st century, have in many different ways, contributed to today’s Middle East crisis and the resultant global chaos.
Bloodshed is enveloping the entire world, man has become intolerant and hellbent on domination at any cost. Total destruction has become the order of the day. Political and religious differences will lead to humanity’ demise.
Wars and violence continue to dominate world affairs. All war does is to keep the never ending cycle of hatred running. Warmongers would feel happy to have the vast devastated necropolis in front of them. Humanity will no longer be alive that day.
As a primary answer to the cultural disagreements, religious indignation, global tension or perceived threat, war is a brutal hopeless force that tears families, friends and nations apart.
War is only necessary in times of insurmountable, un-negotiable violence. The principle of humanity, that which keeps us most civil together as entire species, must always come first in discussion.
This path must be sought until it no longer suffices. Non-violence is the only solution until even it is smouldered. Humans are rational enough to not go to war. The world is weary of hate. We see the fatigue overcoming many nations. Non-violence is the law of our species, as violence is that law of the brute. Let us pray for global peace in this plague engulfed, turbulent and the violent brutal killings in Gaza. There is an alternative to war, there is no alternative to an honourable peace accord.
In summary major governments are solely responsible for wars and the refugee crises, it’s policies have been a significant factor in both their creation and origin.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
