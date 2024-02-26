Standard Bank's Achieva Exchange is your chance to pay it forward

The stylish blazer you wore when you nailed your first job interview could help someone else feel confident enough to do the same. So what better way to celebrate your personal milestones than by paying it forward?

Standard Bank invites everyone — regardless of their banking affiliation — to be part of something bigger, embracing a spirit of community and shared progress, by participating in the Achieva Exchange movement.

The inaugural Achieva Exchange is your opportunity to pass on items that enabled you in your first job to others, empowering them to kick-start their own careers.

All suitable items — from workwear and devices to stationery and laptop bags — are welcome, provided they're clean, presentable and functional.

These items will be shared with individuals embarking on their first job journey during the Achieva Exchange Market Day at Soweto’s Maponya Mall on March 2.

Drop-off points are available at the following Standard Bank branches, but donations will also be accepted on Achieva Exchange Market Day:

5 Simmonds Street in Selby (Johannesburg’s CBD);

Fourways Mall;

Sandton City Mall;

Eastgate Mall;

Cresta Mall;

Rosebank Mall;

Menlyn Mall;

Mall of Africa; and

Maponya Mall.

The Achieva Exchange follows the launch of Achieva, Standard Bank’s middle-market offering, last year.

Standard Bank knows you'll encounter many firsts on your life journey — from that first degree to your first car, home and beyond — and it's committed to backing you every step of the way with the tailored banking solutions and services.

“As a bank, our aim is to enable our customers to continually improve their life circumstances, enabling every generation to live better than the last,” says Motlatsi Mkalala, head of middle market at Standard Bank. “With Achieva Exchange, Standard Bank underscores its commitment to empowering individuals on their life journeys, turning dreams into tangible realities.”

For more details on Standard Bank's Achieva offering and Achieva Exchange, visit Standardbank.co.za/achieva.

If you're embarking on your first job journey and would like to participate in the Achieva Exchange Market Day as a recipient, click here to register. Ts & Cs apply.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.