Did I ace Proudly South African's #LivingLekkerLocally challenge?

The term “local is lekker” is a popular idiom that has become part of our Mzansi lexicon; but more than ever it’s time it becomes part of our ecosystem and everyday lifestyle.

For most of my career as a pop culture vulture, the expression has represented the pride and joy of embracing and highlighting home-grown sound, local filmmaking and fashion. So, when our friends at Proudly South African challenged me to join the #LivingLekkerLocally movement this festive season, I thought — as a champion of melanic magic and Mzansi excellence in arts and culture — I would ace the exam.

Style is everything to me, so if I was going to embrace Proudly South African's challenge of purchasing all things indigenous and locally crafted within our beautiful borders, I had to look the part. I settled for a crisp white wrap shirt from the autumn/winter 2023 collection of one of my fave local designers, ALCA — formerly ALC.