Live Lekker Locally these holidays and win with Proudly South African

In the spirit of the festive season, Proudly South African is delighted to launch its Living Lekker Locally campaign, which celebrates all things indigenous and locally crafted within our beautiful country, while also giving you a chance to win some fantastic prizes.
Whether you're shopping for groceries such as sugar and poultry, footwear, clothing, textiles, furniture or leather goods, this campaign encourages you to look out for the Proudly South African logo and sprinkle some local buys into your shopping carts these holidays.
There are many socioeconomic benefits to selecting South African-made goods and, by doing so, you'll also reduce your environmental footprint.
“By choosing to support local businesses, consumers are not only getting quality products, they are also creating jobs and contributing to the growth of the economy,” explains Eustace Mashimbye, chief operations officer of Proudly South African.
“Let's unite in celebrating our local treasures, fostering connections and building a stronger economy together.”
Not only can you tick locally made products off your wish list while at the mall, you can also shop them online via Proudly South African's many e-commerce partners. Some of these partners include:
- Makro Marketplace;
- OneDayOnly;
- Zando;
- Loot.co.za;
- Zulzi;
- Bizzmed;
- Beauty on TApp;
- Made by Artisans; and
- The Local Edit.
Shop local and stand a chance to win
To celebrate the holidays — and help alleviate the JanuWorry blues — Proudly South African is ready to applaud consumers who support local this festive season through its #WhatsOnYourTable competition, says Mashimbye.
Proudly South African is calling on all stokvels to join the #LivingLekkerLocally movement by buying locally made produce ahead of the distribution of groceries for their members' annual festivities.
Three stokvels who show off their local buys on Facebook could each win R10,000 worth of prizes. Click here for entry details.
Nine consumers who #BuyLocalToCreateJobs also each stand a chance to each win R3,000 worth of local goodies. There'll be one winner per province; keep an eye on Proudly South African's social media platforms (see below) in January for entry details.
Whether you're doing holiday shopping this December or hunting for back-to-school deals in January, remember “every [local] purchase is a powerful choice for a brighter SA”, says Mashimbye.
This article was sponsored by Proudly South African.