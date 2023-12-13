Live Lekker Locally these holidays and win with Proudly South African

In the spirit of the festive season, Proudly South African is delighted to launch its Living Lekker Locally campaign, which celebrates all things indigenous and locally crafted within our beautiful country, while also giving you a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Whether you're shopping for groceries such as sugar and poultry, footwear, clothing, textiles, furniture or leather goods, this campaign encourages you to look out for the Proudly South African logo and sprinkle some local buys into your shopping carts these holidays.

There are many socioeconomic benefits to selecting South African-made goods and, by doing so, you'll also reduce your environmental footprint.