Sowetan is exclusively revealing the 19 finalists for the 43rd annual Miss Soweto pageant.
This year’s winner will be announced at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto, on November 25, following in the footsteps of current title-holder Tsakane Sono.
Previous notable winners include Lerato Kganyago, Basetsana Kumalo, Augustine Masilela-Chuene and Ludina Ngwenya.
Vista Kalipa, PR representative for headline sponsor White Star Super Maize Meal, said the mission of the brand remained committed to the advocacy of women empowerment.
“With the Miss Soweto pageant celebrating 43 years, this year marks a significant milestone in the journey towards empowering young women as White Star, a passionate advocate for wellbeing, continues to take a stand to uplift and inspire the next generation,” Kalipa said.
“With a mission to foster holistic wellbeing, White Star’s efforts, through the Miss Soweto pageant, are set to transform the lives of many young women, empowering them to embrace and realise their true potential.”
Bonolo Motsukunyane, 20, Naledi
“I am not seeking a title; I am seeking the opportunity to use it as a platform for change and women empowerment. Thank you for considering me as a worthy candidate.”
Diana Ndavani, 21, Protea Glen
“I want to use the Miss Soweto title to inspire young women in focusing on being independent from a young age. Education and independence are the keys to successful adulthood.”
Katlego Nyama, 19, White City Jabavu
“My ambition comes from my passion, finding out what I love and expanding on that. I am old enough to know my limitations and I am young enough to exceed them.”
Meet your top 19 Miss Soweto finalists
Pageant, which celebrates 43 years, continues to uplift and inspire next generation
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
Reshoketsoe Monare, 20, Protea Glen
“Miss Soweto is an example of beauty, grace, determination and confidence and I believe that I have all those qualities.”
Boikobo Mogobeng, 19, Meadowlands
“My passion is learning new things and gaining a broader perspective. I have a well-rounded worldview therefore I am more open-minded and understanding of all cultures.”
Nomthandazo Charmaine Madigo, 19, Meadowlands
“My main aim is to inspire the coming generation to believe in their dreams and know that they can achieve what they want with putting in the effort, being consistent and working hard, anything is possible.”
Ofentse Pitso, 25, Meadowlands
“Understanding the many forms which rejection can come has greatly inspired me to grow resilience.”
Nomfundo Zungu, 23, Klipspruit
“In a world full of choices, I always go with being my authentic self. I share my smile with the world because I believe in being the change I want to see in the world.”
Nhlakanipho Amandla Mkongi, 22, Diepkloof
“I advocate for social justice and women empowerment through performing arts and education and shed light on creating a fair and just educational experience and environment for female students for all ages.”
Kwanele Grace Mabunda, 20, Rockville
“I am passionate about advocating for human justice and empowerment of the children to attain their dreams no matter what background they are from, hence I became a tutor.”
Ofentse Zamokuhle Radebe, 21, Doornkop
“My first name means "conqueror" – a title I am proud to embody, as I have a strong belief that nothing is beyond my reach if I put my dedication and determination into it.”
Image: supplied
Kamogelo Mokone, 21, Brakpan
“Winning Miss Soweto would be the biggest stepping stone on the journey to Miss South Africa and further build my confidence and intelligence to become the first female president of the Republic of South Africa”
Gugu Masango, 22, Zola
“My passion lies in creating and witnessing positive change. Whether it's as small as helping a young person grasp a new concept or fostering long term positive personal growth in individuals, I am dedicated to the transformative power of change that brings hope and enriches lives.”
Olerato Sekgothudi, 22, Meadowlands
“I am passionate about politics and changing the world for the better. My aspirations are to minimise patriarchy and uplift women as I believe women should get equal opportunities as men.”
Lebogang Mtshali, 23, Protea Glen
“As the titleholder of Miss Soweto, I envision using my platform to promote education, mental health awareness and community unity.”
Lungile Hlubi, 22, Dlamini
“I view Miss Soweto as a more than a pageant but as a woman empowerment platform that promotes representation and values the intelligence of a woman alongside her beauty.”
Lethaukuthula Ayanda Maseko, 24, Jabulani
“It would be my honour and privilege to win Miss Soweto so that through my accolades I can inspire people in all townships of SA that we are excellent, resilient and capable.”
Khutso Maladzhi, 22, Protea Glen
“Through mentorship and access to crucial resources, I aim to inspire individuals to transform their ideas into successful business strategies, contributing to the socio-economic development of Soweto and beyond.”
Paige Lynique Harvey, 19, Eldorado Park
“This for me is not just a beauty pageant where I get to wear a beautiful crown and get a title, this is a stepping stone to better the community of Soweto.”
Image: supplied
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
Image: Courtesy of OnPoint PR
