Thandiswa Mazwai named as Simon Nkoli Award recipient

Afro-soul musician Thandiswa Mazwai has been named the recipient for the Simon Nkoli Award at the 15th annual Feathers Awards.
Recognising excellence in the LGBTQI+ community, the nominations for this year’s awards will be revealed on Friday.
The 47-year-old member of Bongo Maffin was announced as the recipient of the Simon Nkoli Award on Friday at the hoist of the rainbow Pride flag at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, as part of Pride Month. Other stars in attendance were Ponahalo Mojapelo, Yaya Mavundla and Tumi Powerhouse.
Past recipients of the Simon Nkoli Award include David Tlale, Gregory Maqoma and Gloria Bosman. Named in honour of the iconic queer freedom fighter, the award recognises a public figure who has contributed immensely to the LGBTQI+ community throughout their career.
“King Tha doesn’t go anywhere. She just goes on stage, sings and doesn’t talk much. So, when I said to her that we would be hoisting the flag, she was like ‘Thami, you are always involving me in your things.’ I’m glad she was able to come out today and join our festivities,” said the founder of The Thami Dish Foundation, Thami Kotlolo, introducing Mazwai.
Mazwai said: “I decided to write some things down, so I don’t forget anything. Thank you to The Thami Dish Foundation and their partners for asking me to hoist the Pride flag. It’s such an honour for me as a queer African to lift this flag in celebration of freedom and love.”
“Although our rights are enshrined in the Constitution, we still have a long way to go to experience true freedom. I hoist this flag in solidarity with our siblings all over the world and here at home who continue to face violence and injustice. Homophobia is un-African, and hate is un-African,” Mazwai said.
