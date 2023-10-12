We are quarter to festive season and surely those social calendars would be popping back-to-back year-end soirée. Worry not about your wardrobe because SMag as always is here to lend you a sartorial hand. Straight from the recent front rows of the fashion capitals in New York, London, Milan and Paris, turn heads with this summer essential style guide inspired by the recent international collections:
A dream come blue
What a perfect time for this cooling rich hue to take wardrobe centrestage and counter the warm weather. Dubbed Cookie Monster blue, the deep blue colour we love was first mixed by French artist Yves Klein as a heavy application to add texture to the canvas. Voilà! today we have different variations of the luxe shade blue mostly royal, indigo, ultramarine and cobalt.
Seen at Givenchy a model walked the ramp in an ash-grey sheer midi-length skirt with embellishments, knit vest and cobalt blue oversized coat with matching handbag. At Isabel Marant, the bold shade made a statement as a figure-spellbinding ruched tube dress complete with a matching neckpiece. To style up this trend, add contrasting shades which will pop against the deep blue. Pair with citrus-inspired hues for a daytime look and metallic accessories to take you into the night.
Demure sheer
Demure sheer
Sheer garments have had a great fashion year with opaque ensembles that revealed racy undergarments and “free the nipple” micro-trend that dominated red carpets. For this season, sheer reveals its modest side by manipulating the fabric through light layering and ruching techniques. The result is a garment that provides coverage and airiness whilst appearing as skin.
As seen at Saint Laurant, models strutted down the runway in sheer blouses that floated behind, then complete with sheer gloves and hosiery. At Chanel, models walked down the runway in sheer dresses that had clever pocketing details and incorporated a mini skirt for coverage; whereas at Givenchy models showcased sheer corsets that flowed onto the floor with sheer Bermuda trouser sets complete with juxtaposing ash-black opera gloves and knee-length sheer stocking.
3D Florals
Fashion’s evergreen florals have been scattering their stylish petals throughout 2023. From the oversized rosettes appliqué on ballgowns at Givenchy Haute Couture to the life-like lily-inspired corsets at Loewe and dark florals at Valentino. Oh, who can forget Rihanna (Valentino) and Bad Bunny (Jacquemus) dripping in white rosettes at the Met Gala? Adding to the list is SA actor Thuso Mbedu in a baby pink rosette ball-gown complete with a black sash at the recent L’Oréal Paris party in a creation by Sandton-based outfitter Willet Designs Couture. This season, florals continue their dominance with life-like plastic embellishments as seen at Balmain. At Valentino, models walked the runway in laser-cut dresses with floral stencil details.
That’s a (shoulder) wrap
Attaining a cinched waist by accentuating the shoulders is possible outside the realm of the 1980s-inspired rigid and structured blazer. This season, shoulder wraps are the new term, where a coat, knit and trench appear to be wrapped around the shoulders creating an oversized silhouette. The trick to nailing this trend is to layer clothing underneath and complete the look with an oversized outer garment. Adapt this trend for the summer by layering the outfit with linen and cotton pieces. Complete the look with a summer-friendly trench coat and draped sheer scarf as seen at Issey Miyake.
Asymmetrical bliss
The cold-shoulder cut-out trend has made its resurgence in the fashion cycle and just in time for the festival season. For this season, the off-the-shoulder trend has been incorporated into a textured summer dress at Chloé, perfect for any evening event. Whereas at Dior and Isabel Marant, the stylish white shirt is given a facelift paired with cheeky shorts. At Victoria Beckham, models walked the ramp in a sorbet lime satin mermaid dress – the designs emphasised the bust and pooled at the feet.
