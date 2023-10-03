×

Fashion & Beauty

Elaine stuns at H&M x Rabanne launch at Paris Fashion Week

03 October 2023 - 18:00
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Songstress Elaine at the H&M x Paco Rabanne invite-only soiree in Paris.
Image: supplied

SA songbird Elaine joined on Monday night American music legend Cher at the invite-only launch of H&M and Paco Rabanne collaboration at Paris Fashion Week.

The Spanish brand is the latest to collaborate with Swedish fast-fashion retailer (having joined forces with Versace, Comme des Garçons, Balmain, Maison Margiela, Stella McCartney and Mugler) to offer fashion lovers accessible luxury.

The Shine hit-maker scored an invite and joined superstars Alton Mason, Damson Idris, Tyga, Elle Fanning, Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham, Iris Law, Cher, Jared Leto, Peggy Gou, Justine Skye, Ami and Aya Suzuki and Robyn.

Elaine opted for tailoring by rocking a 1990s-inspired look that included a black structured coat with knee-high boots. Underneath she completed the style with  jet black straight hair, sunglasses and statement metallic earrings, giving a hint of what the collection dropping early next month would offer.  

Paco Rabanne  is synonymous with the iconic 1 Million fragrance and 1960s-inspired flare. The collaborative capsule collection will feature a re-edition of the house’s signature metallic dresses and past ready-to-wear looks. The collection will extend into womenswear, menswear and accessories.  

Creative adviser at H&M and head of design for womenswear, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said the collaboration was sensational.

“Rabanne’s metallic dresses are instantly recognisable pieces of fashion history. We’re thrilled to bring a dazzling array of Rabanne designs to our customers with this sensational collaboration," Johansson said.

Creative director of Rabanne, Julien Dossena, said: “As a designer, I’ve always been interested in exploring hedonism and empowerment. I was very enthusiastic to work with H&M on a collection that will introduce Rabanne’s avant-garde energy to a wider audience in a democratic way."

Tyga attending the H&M x Paco Rabanne soiree in Paris.
Image: supplied
Alton Mason at H&Mx Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied
Elle Fanning attends H&M x Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied
Justin Skye and Damson-Idris attends H&M x Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied
Jared Leto, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk and Elle Fanning dressed in the collection with Julien Dossena & Ann-Sofie Johansson at H&M x Paco Rabanne launch.
Image: supplied
Cher attends H&M x Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied
Jared Leto attends H&M x Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied
Justine Skye attends H&M x Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied
Ami and Aya Suzuki attends H&M x Paco Rabanne launch in Paris.
Image: supplied

