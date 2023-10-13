×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Memorial service held for six soldiers who died

Shortage of water, planning cause deadly army camp fire

By Herman Moloi - 13 October 2023 - 06:56

Lack of water and proper planning might have led to the magnitude of the fire that claimed the lives of six soldiers during a training exercise in the Northern Cape base camp last week. 

Staff sergeant Abraham December Morajane, staff sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu died in the blaze at the Lohatla military base while three others sustained burns...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban