Memorial service held for six soldiers who died
Shortage of water, planning cause deadly army camp fire
Lack of water and proper planning might have led to the magnitude of the fire that claimed the lives of six soldiers during a training exercise in the Northern Cape base camp last week.
Staff sergeant Abraham December Morajane, staff sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu died in the blaze at the Lohatla military base while three others sustained burns...
