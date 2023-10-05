New Orleans-born musician PJ Morton, famous as the keyboardist for American pop band Maroon 5, plans to immerse himself in the rich and eclectic sound of Mzansi during his month-long African visit, which includes an appearance on Idols SA.
The 42-year-old Grammy winner will be touring the continent to perform, mentor and explore African music sounds, which he plans to include on his ninth studio album.
Morton, who is known for his mesmerising R&B and soul sound on hits Memories, Girls Like You, and Payphone, will perform his first show in Cape Town tomorrow. He will be supported by his 12-piece band with his final show staging in Johannesburg next Friday.
“I’ve been waiting for three years to visit and explore SA. I’ve been to northern parts of Africa, like Egypt and Morocco, it’ll be my first time in SA and West Africa hence I feel as though this will be my first time truly connecting to my heritage and where I come from,” Morton said.
“Coming from New Orleans which is closely connected to slavery – a lot of our music is rich with African sounds... sounds that I connect to which is why I’m looking forward to this trip.”
During his guest appearance on the final season of Idols SA, Morton will mentor the top four. He also plans to connect and hit the studio with African musicians and producers who will help him incorporate Afrobeats, amapiano and Afro-soul into his upcoming offering.
Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton plans to dip himself in eclectic sound of Mzansi
Grammy winner will tour Africa to perform, mentor and explore African music sounds
Image: Supplied
“The state of mind I’m in right now is to explore what’s out there. From the different sounds to the various flavours from the African continent. I want to dive into the different African cultures fully and this is something I plan to do for the long haul... not just this month,” he said.
“I want to experiment and infuse Afro beats and amapiano with my sound with the aim to probably create a new different sound that’s never been heard before. I believe that some of the best art is made when people from different parts of the world and backgrounds collaborate... and I can’t wait to see the outcome of my mission.
“I love the rhythm of amapiano, it's as though it puts you into a trance that locks you in – that’s what excites me about the sound more than anything.”
The father of three who believes that music is his “calling” is ready to rediscover himself as the young musician who first fell in love with sound by playing the keyboard at his father’s church in the 1990s.
“My main aim is to tell my story and I plan to do so with a biography which I’m working on. As an independent artist, this journey has been one unique one. From playing the keyboard in church to collaborating with one of my idols, Stevie Wonder, who is now my close friend. It’s been an interesting ride hence I’d like people to see how I got to this point,” he said.
“I tend to believe that music kind of chose me... I don’t believe I could have done anything else. I could have gone into business with the marketing degree that I have but music just called me.. music is what moves me the most.
“From a very young age music was something I was willing to do for free. But when I received my first cheque as a teen, I was stunned that I could financially benefit from my talent – this is when I knew I was meant to do this for the rest of my life. I’m just glad that I’m not only monetising from my gift but I'm also enjoying it.”
