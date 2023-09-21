×

Soccer

Riveiro optimistic Pirates can still challenge Sundowns for title race

'We still have 75 points to play for'

21 September 2023 - 10:53
Neville Khoza Journalist
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Despite being 14 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership table, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro feels it is still early to rule his side out of the title race.

The Buccaneers suffered their second defeat of the season when they lost 0-1 to Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Ribeiro Costa scored the only goal of the match from the spot-kick early in the first half to give Sundowns their seventh straight win.

But Riveiro is optimistic that they can still challenge Sundowns for the title despite having fallen way behind with two games in hand.

“We have to play 25 more games in the league, that’s 75 points to play,” Riveiro responded when asked if he still thinks he can challenge Sundowns.

The Buccaneers had a nervy start in the match on Wednesday night as Sundowns dominated, but were better in the second half after Riveiro introduced Deon Hotto, Lesedi Kapinga and Karim Kimvuidi.

Downs dominance over Bucs give them 1-0 advantage

Mamelodi Sundowns dominance over Orlando Pirates continued after they edged 1-0 in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
Sport
17 hours ago

The Spaniard tactician said it was difficult to contain Sundowns as they couldn't cope with their high press and their aggressive approach.

“I think you are right, it is difficult to contain Sundowns when they are in possession in the last line with Peter [Shalulile], it is difficult to deal with them,” he said.

“It is difficult to press them high aggressively and you have to be careful when you lose the ball and the possession. It looked a bit tactical at the beginning of the game. I think we managed to force Ronwen Williams and Mothobi Mvala to play long balls three or four times but those are easy when you have Peter and Ribeiro, they are good.

“They were even better at collecting the second ball. We didn’t start the way we wanted, let’s put it this way.”

Riveiro was also pleased with the contribution of Kimvuidi, who was handed his debut in the second half and brought new life into the Pirates’ attack.

“He has been working well, going through a period of adaptation in the team and everything.

“Now he is much more ready to help us. He contributed in the last minutes and he did what we asked him to do. He is a complete player, he is physical and can create chaos in different places.

“We cannot say much about him for only playing 10 or 15 minutes, when we are chasing a goal. There will be games where he will have a chance to show the type of player he is. “I’m sure that he will do it well in the future.”

