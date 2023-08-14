New Miss SA Natasha Joubert proof that second chances exist

Newly crowned Miss SA, Natasha Joubert, says her win is validation for never giving up on her dreams, citing that “destiny delayed isn’t destiny denied”.
The 26-year-old fashion designer and BCom marketing management graduate was crowned Sunday night in her hometown of Pretoria, taking the crown over from Ndavi Nokeri.
This was the second time Joubert appeared in the pageant, after she was runner-up in 2020 (the year Shudufhadzo Musida won) and went on to represent SA at Miss Universe
“I am over the moon... it hasn’t sunk in that I won but I do believe it’s going to sink in sometime,” Joubert told Sowetan on Monday.
“Last night [Sunday] was electrifying. I had so much anxiety the night before but when I walked out on the stage with the crowd cheering me on, I knew I had to give it my all. I wish I could relive that moment.
“I’m definitely happy that I got crowned because that’s what I was hoping for, especially after I came back to the pageant after being crowned second princess in 2020.”
Joubert said her biggest highlight was being on the first season of the organisation’s reality TV show, Crown Chasers, as it helped viewers get some insight into who they were as the top 10 finalists.
“It was the first time the Miss SA organisation did something in the form of a reality TV show – which I’m glad they did. It helped to give more transparency on who we are and how we engage with the other ladies, as well as how to deal with certain tasks that we were given,” she said.
“I knew I had to challenge myself a lot more, even though it was really hard. My aim [while shooting the series] was to bear my heart out so that the rest of SA could know who I truly am. I didn’t want them to only judge me on the final night.”
The show’s team building challenge, which saw them take a trip to Mauritius, was another highlight.
“That was the first time that we fully bonded as girls and not competitors. Another memorable moment was the final pageant week when we all had to prep for the big night. Seeing everything being done with no restrictions was quite new to me because in 2020 I didn’t have my family and friends with me,” she said.
“The energy in the room was quite different, and the crowd was amazing... they are the ones who gave me more motivation to give it my all. Their energy was definitely unmatched.”
Joubert is now ready to hit the ground running as the new ambassador for Mzansi. As part of her win she will receive R1m in cash and other sponsored prizes.
“I hope to meet the president sometime this week so that I can talk to him about my plans and contributions to society. I also can’t wait to start working on the projects I have lined up, which involves getting universities on board with my projects... SA is going to see a lot from me and my mission,” she said.
