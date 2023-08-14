Hanging out with Cyril Zuma
'Being on my very first magazine cover and shooting an international star in the same year and month: The child in me is so happy'
The lensman to the stars finds himself in front of the camera as Standard Bank Achieva helps him celebrate his firsts.
Make your firsts last
- Starting a stock-photo platform: I never thought it would be possible, because I’d seen others locally and globally close down. So, initially, it seemed challenging, but I’m glad I’m still operating.
- Leaving my marketing job to pursue my dream as a photographer: I was in a stable environment, but I chose to spread my wings and, with all I’ve achieved thus far, I couldn’t be happier.
- Being on my very first magazine cover and shooting an international star in the same year and month: The child in me is so happy, being on set at my first cover shoot has been a dream.
- It’s unbelievable that I’ve partnered with one of the biggest banks (Standard Bank) in the digital and stock-photo space. I accepted this campaign because it touched the points I wanted to achieve.
Struggles emerging photographers face
- Lack of education about photography: Yes, YouTube is available, but it’s very hard to get into professional photography schools.
- Using the right equipment to enhance your photography skills: Often, photographers find it hard getting access to the right equipment.
- Formalising your photography skills and turning it into a business: It’s a big struggle for a photographer to know how to make money out of their skill.
Advice for up-and-coming photographers
- Go and study all the photography genres. Don’t just make a Cyril Zuma your only source of inspiration.
- Equip your eye and explore other skills to better your photography abilities.
- Study all the fields available because, despite what you think you’re good at, you’re probably much better at something else.
- Keep upskilling yourself and your photography skills and don’t be afraid to reach out to other photographers for help.
- If you want to take your photography career seriously, make sure to register a company and start treating it like a business.
Overcoming my shortcomings
- At first, I didn’t take my photography seriously, because I was excited by the lights, but I soon realised, “Wait a minute, the money is over there,” and I channelled my focus, which helped me profit from it.
- Undercharging is a serious problem. When they first start out in this industry, a lot of creatives and photographers undercharge. Once you undercharge, clients keep you on that price range — it can be 10 years later and they’ll expect you to charge them the same amount.
- Learning how to maintain my relevancy in this industry: I also had to learn the importance of having a community around me. I cannot do it on my own, but I can out-source and not be a “starring”.
Tips to sustain relevancy
- Stay loyal to your clients and give them the product they need. I think I have been consistent in that, and in knowing what my field is and staying in my lane.
- Be one of the trendsetters in the content-creation space. Involve yourself in viral challenges and educate people as much as possible about photography. You need to be invested in the industry and show people that you’re not here for clout.
- Consistency is key: Make sure your work ethic stays the same. If you promised to deliver something at a certain time, stick to it.