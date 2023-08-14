Hanging out with Cyril Zuma 

If you want to take your photography career seriously, make sure to register a company and start treating it like a business.

Keep upskilling yourself and your photography skills and don’t be afraid to reach out to other photographers for help.

Study all the fields available because, despite what you think you’re good at, you’re probably much better at something else.

Go and study all the photography genres. Don’t just make a Cyril Zuma your only source of inspiration.

At first, I didn’t take my photography seriously, because I was excited by the lights, but I soon realised, “Wait a minute, the money is over there,” and I channelled my focus, which helped me profit from it.

Undercharging is a serious problem. When they first start out in this industry, a lot of creatives and photographers undercharge. Once you undercharge, clients keep you on that price range — it can be 10 years later and they’ll expect you to charge them the same amount.