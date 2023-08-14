A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a Fidelity security guard from Centurion, the Pretoria high court heard on Monday.
Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears
A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a Fidelity security guard from Centurion, the Pretoria high court heard on Monday.
State witness Sgt Mandla Masondo on Monday testified he found Mncube in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as he investigated an Alexandra matter linked to a taxi killing.
When he arrested Mncube on February 9 2015, who had dreadlocks and a hand injury, he found an unlicensed 9mm pistol.
Though the serial number was filed off, they used the “etching method” to trace it.
“I followed up on the ownership of the firearm and it is of a juristic person, a Fidelity [officer] in Centurion,” he said.
The firearm was sent for examination and Mncube’s cellphone confiscated for downloading. The court has seen and heard evidence on pictures discovered on Mncube’s phone.
During cross-examination by Mncube’s counsel, advocate Charles Mnisi, Masondo conceded he had no warrant when he searched Mncube and the room where he was living.
Mnisi asked whether the firearm found in the possession of Mncube had anything to do with the “Vosloorus case”, referring to Meyiwa's killing in October 2014.
“There is nothing depicted by the firearm that was recovered on this case,” Masondo said.
“Should it have been, definitely, I think I was going to deal with it at that time and others.”
Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home
He conceded he did not test for fingerprints on the firearm, the magazine and a box he found in Mncube’s possession during the search.
Mnisi said Mncube would tell the court Masondo accosted him while opening his gate on the day. Mncube will say he had no choice but to co-operate with him as he was “spitting venom”, Mnisi said. However, Masondo, rejected that.
Mnisi said to save himself from the anger, Mncube told Masondo what he wanted to hear.
“It’s up to him, but I believe what he was telling me, we were not fighting, no-one was spitting venom. We were talking,” said Masondo.
Mnisi said Mncube will say he was not given a chance to tell his side of the story.
Mncube is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.
Those who were with Meyiwa at the time of the murder — including friends and his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo — allege Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery.
The defence disagrees and has suggested the people in the house at the time could shed more light on who was behind the killing.
The trial continues.
