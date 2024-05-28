Fashion & Beauty

Mega stars bid farewell to 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Attendees this year ranged from Naomi Campbell to Yseult

28 May 2024 - 09:19
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer

Rawdah Mohamed attends the "The Apprentice" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: D.Charriau

Farewell, Cannes! Sun-kissed starlets and mega-stars alike at the weekend bid farewell to the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, French Riviera.  

The two-week long event is not only renowned as the biggest film festival in the world, but also for sophisticated glamour when it comes to A-listers appearances at photocalls, premieres, screenings and after-parties. 

Attendees this year ranged from Naomi Campbell to Yseult, Coco Rocha, Didi-Stone, Viola Davis, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Coleman Domingo, Kelly Rowland and Simone Ashley.  

Here are some of the best-dressed looks of the last two weeks:

Rawdah Mohamed   

The 33-year-old Somali-born model stunned on the red carpet with two stellar looks. First, she matched the red carpet with a Dior scarlet tea skirt and coordinating jacket; styled with wide-brim sun hat and hajib. Another standout look was at the premiere of The Apprentice, where Mohamed donned a pale turquoise sculpted number by couture designer Cheney Chan.  

 

Yseult  

Yseult attends the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: Mike Marsland

French songstress and model looked muse-perfect at the premiere of Francios Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Her black and white hourglass monochrome design was by Dior. The 29-year-old sleek look consisted of black liquorice gloves, ebony kitten heels, ballroom skirt and straw Chinese-inspired headwear.   

Coco Rocha 

Coco Rocha at the amfAR Gala 2024 during the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Daniele Venturelli

 

The 35-year-old Canadian supermodel had fashion hearts fluttering in a golden Yanina Couture creation titled Phoenix. Rocha completed the embellished and angelic gown with feathers sewn together that formed a winged cape.     

Alton Mason 

Alton Mason attends the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: Lionel Hahn

  

The American model and fashion titan oozed summer suave in a shirtless cinched printed LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi suit. Mason’s oversized blazer was complete with matching wide-leg trousers, snakeskin boots and neck chains.   

Joey King   

Joey King attends the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain

The 24-year-old starlet debuted her freshly-chopped locks in a buttery yellow square-neck Miu Miu gown finished off with a dash of eye-glazing bejewelled sheer opera gloves.   

Didi-Stone   

 

Didi Stone attends the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: Lionel Hahn

The French model had jaws dropping in a Stéphane Rolland couture gown. The side-open charcoal sculptured gown with golden specks tribal neck and arm beading served avant-garde.

Winne Harlow and Kyle Kuzma  

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition during Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Mike Marsland

Serving couple goals were model Winnie Harlow and basketball player Kyle Kuzma. The pair were matchy-matchy in coordinating outfits; Harlow  donned a dreamy cream off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown with David Yurman jewellery. Her boo opted for a cream tuxedo with bow appliqué and Yurman chains.  

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon pose on the red carpet to attend the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier

  

The American actor and her husband attended the festival’s closing carpet where Davis donned a monochrome ensemble by AMI Alexandre Mattiussi. Her hubby wore a white tuxedo with contrasting black lapels and bowtie.  

Teyana Taylor   

Teyana Taylor attends the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: Lionel Hahn

 

The 33-year-old multi-hyphenate star showed off her enviably toned-body in an open naval white and leopard print-inspired jumpsuit by the late Roberto Cavalli.  

Simone Ashley   

 

Simone Ashley attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals.
Image: JB Lacroix

The Bridgerton star looked effortless in a liquorice black ruched short dress and matching floor-sweeping cape by Stella McCarthy complete with black courts and a gorgeous diamond neckpiece.  

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow attends "The Apprentice" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals
Image: JB Lacroix

 

Not once, but twice, did the American model catch our attention. Harlow was pearl-fect in an American cowgirl inspiration with a pearl and tweed ensemble with a matching wide brim hat by Tamara Ralph.

