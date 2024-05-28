Mega stars bid farewell to 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Farewell, Cannes! Sun-kissed starlets and mega-stars alike at the weekend bid farewell to the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, French Riviera.
The two-week long event is not only renowned as the biggest film festival in the world, but also for sophisticated glamour when it comes to A-listers appearances at photocalls, premieres, screenings and after-parties.
Attendees this year ranged from Naomi Campbell to Yseult, Coco Rocha, Didi-Stone, Viola Davis, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Coleman Domingo, Kelly Rowland and Simone Ashley.
Here are some of the best-dressed looks of the last two weeks:
Rawdah Mohamed
The 33-year-old Somali-born model stunned on the red carpet with two stellar looks. First, she matched the red carpet with a Dior scarlet tea skirt and coordinating jacket; styled with wide-brim sun hat and hajib. Another standout look was at the premiere of The Apprentice, where Mohamed donned a pale turquoise sculpted number by couture designer Cheney Chan.
Yseult
Image: D.Charriau
Image: Mike Marsland
French songstress and model looked muse-perfect at the premiere of Francios Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Her black and white hourglass monochrome design was by Dior. The 29-year-old sleek look consisted of black liquorice gloves, ebony kitten heels, ballroom skirt and straw Chinese-inspired headwear.
Coco Rocha
Image: Daniele Venturelli
The 35-year-old Canadian supermodel had fashion hearts fluttering in a golden Yanina Couture creation titled Phoenix. Rocha completed the embellished and angelic gown with feathers sewn together that formed a winged cape.
Alton Mason
Image: Lionel Hahn
The American model and fashion titan oozed summer suave in a shirtless cinched printed LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi suit. Mason’s oversized blazer was complete with matching wide-leg trousers, snakeskin boots and neck chains.
Joey King
Image: Pascal Le Segretain
The 24-year-old starlet debuted her freshly-chopped locks in a buttery yellow square-neck Miu Miu gown finished off with a dash of eye-glazing bejewelled sheer opera gloves.
Didi-Stone
Image: Lionel Hahn
The French model had jaws dropping in a Stéphane Rolland couture gown. The side-open charcoal sculptured gown with golden specks tribal neck and arm beading served avant-garde.
Winne Harlow and Kyle Kuzma
Image: Mike Marsland
Serving couple goals were model Winnie Harlow and basketball player Kyle Kuzma. The pair were matchy-matchy in coordinating outfits; Harlow donned a dreamy cream off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown with David Yurman jewellery. Her boo opted for a cream tuxedo with bow appliqué and Yurman chains.
Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier
The American actor and her husband attended the festival’s closing carpet where Davis donned a monochrome ensemble by AMI Alexandre Mattiussi. Her hubby wore a white tuxedo with contrasting black lapels and bowtie.
Teyana Taylor
Image: Lionel Hahn
The 33-year-old multi-hyphenate star showed off her enviably toned-body in an open naval white and leopard print-inspired jumpsuit by the late Roberto Cavalli.
Simone Ashley
Image: JB Lacroix
The Bridgerton star looked effortless in a liquorice black ruched short dress and matching floor-sweeping cape by Stella McCarthy complete with black courts and a gorgeous diamond neckpiece.
Winnie Harlow
Image: JB Lacroix
Not once, but twice, did the American model catch our attention. Harlow was pearl-fect in an American cowgirl inspiration with a pearl and tweed ensemble with a matching wide brim hat by Tamara Ralph.
