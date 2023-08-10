Brand apologises to the Forbes for AKA tribute T-shirt

The brand said it regretted its decision to design and sell AKA merchandise without consent from the Forbes family.
“Regrettably, we underestimated the significance of obtaining consent from the entire AKA family, and for this oversight we are truly sorry. We recognise our action did not align with the reverence and respect AKA’s memory deserves. Our deepest apologies go out to the AKA family, devoted fans The Megacy and the public for any pain we may have inadvertently caused.”
Attempts to get hold of Tony Forbes, AKA’s father, were unsuccessful by time of publication.
The Forbes family already had an existing partnership with Cultish, who designed a limited edition tribute garment.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, Tony Forbes penned a lengthy post describing the partnership with streetwear brand.
“To honour AKA’s remarkable life and expressive connection with Cultish®️, we decided to release a limited edition tribute garment. This special piece embodies the essence of our collaboration and serves as a celebration of AKA’s artistic journey. Furthermore, it pays homage to AKA’s unique style, his indomitable spirit, and the profound impact he made on all of us.”
Image: Instagram/AKA
Amakipkip, a local streetwear brand, has apologised to the Forbes family and The Megacy for their decision to design and sell AKA merchandise without obtaining consent from the late rapper’s family.
The brand faced a social media backlash on Tuesday when a picture of the T-shirt started circulating on X, formerly Twitter.
Fans of the slain rapper lambasted the brand for going ahead with the design and marketing of their tribute T-shirt.
In a statement shared on their socials the brand said they would discontinue the AKA tribute T-shirt.
“We want to address a recent situation that has sparked concern and distress within our community. We extend our deepest apologies for any hurt caused by our recent release of a tribute T-shirt for the late rapper AKA without obtaining consent from the entire family. Our intention was never to cause offence, but rather to pay homage to AKA’s legacy and seek justice.”
