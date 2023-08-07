KZN PSA manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said the hospital has one water tank which has 6,000l, which is not nearly enough.
Public servants ask SAHRC to step in at KZN hospital affected by water cuts
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The Public Servants Association (PSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has asked the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to urgently intervene in water shortages affecting operations at Bethesda Hospital in the uMkhanyakude district.
The association said the inconsistency of water supply, especially to the theatre, kitchen and laundry, has had a huge effect on the hospital.
The issue has affected the hospital's operations for more than five years, with no sign of being addressed.
In a letter to the commission, the PSA said the situation was dire and jeopardises service delivery and the health of PSA members and patients.
It is a 200-bed hospital with a staff of about 500 in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN PSA manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said the hospital has one water tank which has 6,000l, which is not nearly enough.
“The absence of sufficient water hampers essential sanitation practices which are crucial for infection control and prevention of diseases. The compromised sanitation facilities pose a significant health risk to staff and patients. The limited water supply disrupts the smooth functioning of the hospital, causing delays and reduced ability to offer timely healthcare services.
“This directly affects the already strained healthcare system in uMkhanyakude district, negatively affecting the wellbeing of patients and straining the morale of hardworking healthcare professionals,” he said.
The lack of water also extends to the surrounding communities, adding to hardships faced by residents.
Considering the implications for public health and human rights, Ndlovu said the PSA requested the urgent intervention of the SAHRC. The PSA wanted the commission to conduct an investigation into water scarcity in the uMkhanyakude district, with a specific focus on Bethesda Hospital.
He said they want the commission to engage governmental bodies, water authorities and hospital management to address the water supply needs and find sustainable solutions.
The provincial health department didn't immediately respond to queries.
