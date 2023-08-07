×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Public servants ask SAHRC to step in at KZN hospital affected by water cuts

07 August 2023 - 16:32
The Public Servants Association in KZN has asked the SA Human Rights Commission to urgently intervene in the water shortage at Bethesda Hospital. Stock photo.
The Public Servants Association in KZN has asked the SA Human Rights Commission to urgently intervene in the water shortage at Bethesda Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The Public Servants Association (PSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has asked the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to urgently intervene in water shortages affecting operations at Bethesda Hospital in the uMkhanyakude district.

The association said the inconsistency of water supply, especially to the theatre, kitchen and laundry, has had a huge effect on the hospital.

The issue has affected the hospital's operations for more than five years, with no sign of being addressed.

In a letter to the commission, the PSA said the situation was dire and jeopardises service delivery and the health of PSA members and patients. 

It is a 200-bed hospital with a staff of about 500 in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Rand Water supply challenges affect clinics in Tshwane

Rand Water supply challenges affecting water supply in Tshwane city are impacting on clinic operations.
News
1 month ago

KZN PSA manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said the hospital has one water tank which has 6,000l, which is not nearly enough.

“The absence of sufficient water hampers essential sanitation practices which are crucial for infection control and prevention of diseases. The compromised sanitation facilities pose a significant health risk to staff and patients. The limited water supply disrupts the smooth functioning of the hospital, causing delays and reduced ability to offer timely healthcare services.

“This directly affects the already strained healthcare system in uMkhanyakude district, negatively affecting the wellbeing of patients and straining the morale of hardworking healthcare professionals,” he said. 

The lack of water also extends to the surrounding communities, adding to hardships faced by residents. 

Wendywood learners back at school after agreement to settle R3.8m debt

Pupils at Wendywood High School are said to return to class for the first time tomorrow since schools reopened for the third term after the school's ...
News
1 week ago

Considering the implications for public health and human rights, Ndlovu said the PSA requested the urgent intervention of the SAHRC. The PSA wanted the commission to conduct an investigation into water scarcity in the uMkhanyakude district, with a specific focus on Bethesda Hospital. 

He said they want the commission to engage governmental bodies, water authorities and hospital management to address the water supply needs and find sustainable solutions.

The provincial health department didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Taxi strike leaves two dead, buses torched
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house