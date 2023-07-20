The 23-year-old from Gonubie in East London, Eastern Cape is a qualified sports scientist and student intern at the University of the Western Cape where she currently resides. She has a bachelor’s degree in human movement science and an honours degree in sports science and is currently pursuing biokinetics.
“I believe that there are different standards of beauty but being queer in the community we live in has been a tumultuous journey. I can’t lie and say it’s been good because it hasn’t. Another thing is that no queer child woke up one day and chose to be queer, it’s who they are and the sooner people accept that, the better it will be for us to co-exist in a healthy society,” she explains.
“People need to know that just because I am queer, that’s not all that I am... I have other different aspects of who I am and it’s an aspect I am willing to stand for, especially on this platform.”
The aspiring biokinetics specialist hopes to get to a point she’s seen as a torchbearer and a person who broke barriers for the queer community when people see her on a billboard or a poster, or a platform like Miss SA.
Her other mission is earmarked on making sure the younger generation is given enough hope to become anything that they set their minds to no matter their sexual identity.
“Whoever thought it would be me that would make it into the top 10? Hence I am making it my mission to walk away with the crown.
“I’ve had moments where I had to sit and think about being on a platform like Miss SA because I knew it was going to change who I am, especially becoming one who champions this worthy cause.
Miss SA hopeful Homba Mazaleni vows to defend queer community
Mazaleni is the ‘champion of this worthy cause’
Image: Supplied.
Miss SA top 10 finalist Homba Mazaleni hopes to change the societal views and perceptions about queer people should she be crowned the reigning queen next month.
Mazaleni is among ten other women who are steadfast in their pursuit of the coveted title and the dazzling crown. The winner is set to be announced at the prestigious ceremony which will be held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.
“My time is running short because August 13 is just around the corner. I want people who look at me as some sort of inspiration. For them to know that whatever ostracisation they experienced or being told that queerness isn’t beautiful or any type of body shaming that they’ve encountered – to not believe what the naysayers are saying,” said the Miss SA hopeful.
“Queerness in this country comes with backlash. It comes with pain and I want to bridge that. I want people to see a queer woman as a reservoir of hope and a beacon of strength... and I will make it my mission to be one of that hallmarks of beauty despite my sexuality.
“The most painful thing you could do to a person is to reject them because all that queer people want is love and acceptance.”
“I am also grateful for the wonderful reception I’ve been receiving on social media... I’ve had beautiful responses, everyone has been kind and encouraging and their support continues to fuel my pursuit of being the reigning queen.”
Touching on her future prospects aside from being the reigning queen, Mazaleni plans to complete her degree in biokinetics and live a fulfilling life that allows her to leave her mark in the world.
“When I win Miss SA, the first thing I will do is to create a social network and website called the Afro Queer Experience where there is access to other queer leaders – they will be put in place to ensure that they give subscribers the best Afro Queer experience and community,” Mazaleni said.
“They will have access to mental health facilities and a whole cascade of medical practitioners who will help them navigate their journey as a queer person, be it coming out to their parents or family or even coexisting in society.
“It will be a safe and protected environment meaning people joining will be vetted by my team who will verify and ensure that whomever is joining won’t bring any harm to anyone who’s a part of the community.”
