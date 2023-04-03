King Khosi reigns supreme with plan to give to charity

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala, who entered the reality TV competition show just to "shoot her shot", plans to spend her R1.7m grand prize money towards charity.
Affectionately referred to as King Khosi by her fans, the 26-year-old journalist from KZN on Sunday night emerged victorious as the last woman standing, beating 23 other housemates after 78 days.
Nigeria’s Emmanuel Kalu Ananga, known as Kanaga Jnr, was Twala's runner-up.
“I plan to use the money to make a big difference through charity,” Twala promised.
The Jacaranda FM reporter on Monday afternoon made her first appearance out of the Big Brother house for her press briefing at Artistry Restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Twala said she was overwhelmed by the amount of love and support she’s been receiving from the fans of the show.
“This whole thing is still very unreal to me… maybe it’ll take a few days to sink in but at this moment, it’s pretty much unreal,” Twala said.
“To be honest with you, I think everyone wants to be on Big Brother, so it started like that for me, I just wanted to shoot my shot and see what happens.
“When I made it as a housemate, everything came to fruition – that’s when I thought that this might actually be a thing. I started thinking what type of person would I want to be in the house, but I gradually realised as the days progressed that I just needed to be me.”
Twala describe her time in the house as a “rollercoaster ride” that ultimately led to her growth as a person.
“I came as a certain person and I left as a different person. When I was in the house I got to see my weaknesses and my strengths but I’m glad I conquered all the way. I learnt how to make silent move and still stay loud on the outside. That’s why they never saw me coming.”
Executive head of programming at M-Net Channels Nomsa Philiso said: “Big Brother Titans has been an enormous success. We are delighted to have seen the housemates’ journey to the finale and we would like to congratulate all the housemates for giving viewers their best over the past few weeks."
“We are immensely proud to have brought Africa together for this incredible show. As has been the case with previous participants of this most loved show, we hope this competition will once again be a platform for the winner, Khosi, and her fellow housemates to gain access to greater opportunities and even go on to launching careers in their own spaces."
King Khosi reigns supreme with plan to give to charity
Big Brother Titans winner walks away with R1,7m grand prize
Image: supplied
