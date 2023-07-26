×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Girl, 5, killed after walking to spaza shop with cousin

By TimesLIVE - 26 July 2023 - 15:01
Police are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a five-year-old girl. Stock image
Police are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a five-year-old girl. Stock image
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Mpumalanga police have arrested the cousin of a girl found stabbed to death.

The five-year-old's body was found in bushes at Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the child had left home with her 27-year-old cousin to go a nearby spaza shop to buy snacks. “However, the family was amazed when the cousin returned alone.”

He told them the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood.

The family began to search for her, only to find her lifeless in the bush. Mohlala said her throat was slit and she had stab wounds on her upper body.

Police have arrested the cousin in connection with the murder while the investigation unfolds.

TimesLIVE

Triple life sentences for KZN man who raped and killed seven-year-old niece

“If there was a death sentence I would have been happy to see my granddaughter’s killer being hanged,” says Fikile Hadebe, grandmother of ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...