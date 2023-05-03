“Khurukhutsu”, that’s the catchphrase vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi is synonymously known for, which has successfully helped solidify her name in the South African music landscape.
Vilakazi, who is known for her youthful and exuberant spirit, has in recent years grown her footprint in the music industry through her impressive ear-piercing vocals and relatable storytelling over log drums and pulsing basslines.
Born and bred in Meadowlands, Soweto, Vilakazi began her career in early 2014 at the age of 19 and worked her way up to collaborate with SA’s most recognisable artists such as former SMag cover star Musa Keys, Sir Trill and Luu De Deejay. Their union gave birth to the South African Music Award-winning hit Vula Mlomo.
“I started singing at a very young age. My grandmother told me that I used to love singing at family gatherings to entertain people. However, what I remember is being a part of a dance group when I was seven years old. I got to play the role of Sarafina and I enjoyed it... it was during that time that I realised singing and dancing is what I wanted to do when I grew up,” said the effervescent performer.
“When I started my music career, I couldn’t find my voice, which made it hard for me to slot myself in the industry. However, seeing that I’ve always had this thing of never allowing anyone to tell me any different, I persevered. I knew I’m one of the best singers out here, so I kept on pushing.
Nobantu Vilakazi sets her eyes on international stage
Khurukhutsu 'an asset to the music industry'
“There were moments that made me feel like giving up and then there were moments which validated that the industry does need me and I can’t give up just yet. Also, my son, Bandile, was one of the reasons why I didn’t want to give up because I want to be a success story for him to refer to one day.”
With her belief that she’s an asset to the music industry, the 28-year-old details her journey as one that was filled with resilience and hope, garnering her the urge to keep on pushing until her name is chanted across our shores.
“I appreciate what amapiano has done for me. It has allowed more people to know my name, however, I am not just an amapiano vocalist. I am a musician who dabbles in any genre I want,” she said.
“Something a lot of people don’t know is that most of the amapiano vocalists that they know today started off singing deep house, electro and Afro-soul ... and I was one of them. I’ve had the pleasure to work with Loxion Deep, Kabza de Small and DJ Stokie way back in the day before piano was a thing.”
Based on her videos on TikTok, the singer has now set her eyes on becoming an internationally renowned singer and performer who would like to one day sing and share the stage with American superstar Doja Cat and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage.
Her collaboration with Nigerian artist White Lion on their hit Phezulu indicates her ambition to tap into the African continent. “Growing up I used to look up to Lebo Mathosa and Bucie... I just love their stage presence and their vocal range is unmatched – these are the qualities I aspire to as a musician,” she shares.
When asked what the meaning of her famous catchphrase “Khurukhutsu” meant, Vilakazi said it was just “a sound evoked by something within” but had no meaning.
“Luu De Deejay and I started our music careers around the same time, we then moved to amapiano together. I soon learnt how much magic can be done when artists come together hence we have such dope a song with Musa Keys and Trill,” the singer gushes.
“However, I would like to work with Sun-El Musician, I admire and understand his musical ability. I’ve also realised that he is able to identify vocalists and fit them perfectly into a song.
“One genre I would like to fall under and immerse myself in has to be Afro-soul, and I believe Sun-El would be the perfect music producer to help me do that!”
