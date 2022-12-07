Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker Pabi Cooper has been crowned the most-viewed local artist by TikTok, followed by Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi, amapiano sensation Mr JazziQ and vixen Uncle Waffles.
EBucs, Quality Biyela, Owami Mafokate, Lloyiso, Oskido and Vusi Nova complete the top 10.
“When I first started TikTok, I used it as a bonding moment with my daughter [Mandy Mdlongwa]. She would take videos of me acting crazy and I could see how much joy that brought her. However, now my content has grown bigger than I ever expected it to… however, I am feeling the pressure to bring more content as it is in demand,” Oskido said.
“I love how TikTok is a means to regroup especially when I am faced with a challenge or a tough task… it helps to put my mind at ease. I am at my happiest when I create these videos, it’s such a happy space. I am young at heart, I don't even consider my age as an obstacle to do anything.
“Sis Judy [his TikTok alter ego] came as a coincidence, I didn’t think people would love her this much. My creative team and I have a lot of plans for Sis Judy when TikTok content is concerned.”
Pabi Cooper, Alphi Mkhwanazi top TikTok list
Mkhwanazi’s funny skit “Konkaring at Konka with Mam’Sbosh” has been named the most popular video of 2022
Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi’s funny skit “Konkaring at Konka with Mam’Sbosh” has been named the most popular video of 2022 on the short-form video platform in SA.
“TikTok has been my little podium to express myself in how I feel about specific things, especially the relationship that I have with my mom… it’s so great to see people resonate and love such videos where I portray her. I didn’t think the Konka video was going to go viral, the plan at first was not to be on TikTok in the first place,” Mkhwanazi said.
“I am extremely grateful to the number of doors TikTok has opened for me – all of those likes, comments and shares have done so much for me. I always get emotional when I talk about what this platform has done for me, I mean, I hosted the red carpet at the South African Music Awards (Samas) this year.
“The videos I love the most are those of my mother and the ones where I take popular songs and add a gospel feel to them. When I’m hosting really big events, I tend to perform the version of the gospel videos on stage.”
Fashion trendsetter Bafana Mthembu takes the second place with “Bhinca Cool”. Other clips that were a hit with users came from Thembi Seete, Oskido, Bontle Modiselle and Ofentse “Primo” Baloyi.
“From the rise in subcultures like #BookTok to the introduction of the first-ever public-voted ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year’ award in partnership with the South African Music Awards, 2022 was a year of impact,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s head of content programming in sub-Saharan Africa.
“What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok ‒ whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform."
Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali finds her niche by sharing good vibes
Group Chat makes its mark, captures social media
'Primo' fast becoming one of SA’s top content creators
Kenyan Arap Uria rises to stardom as lip-syncing soccer phenomenon
