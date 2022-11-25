Lattimore is reinventing himself, and much like his early singing years, he is experimenting with various soulful sounds that he hopes will appeal to the next generation of R&B listeners.
Love never goes out of style– Kenny Lattimore
The R&B legend to enthrall his SA fans for just one night
The anatomy of love is something that American R&B singer Kenny Lattimore has been encapsulating in his music for over three decades.
With his illustrious music career, the For You singer has effortlessly made the meaning of love all the more appealing through his hits songs that have attested to capture the hearts of South Africans.
The singer is currently in the country for his one-night-only performance taking place on Saturday at Times Square, Pretoria.
Getting up close and personal with his fans is an aspect the sultry singer has managed to nail very well which he believes helped his music stand the test of time.
“It’s truly fantastic that my music has stood the test of time. That means that the sound and message of the songs are classic and connect with multiple generations. Love never goes out of style,” says the 52-year-old singer.
“I think that we as human beings, we want to be in the company of those who love us. I enjoy coming back to SA because the fans make me feel loved. We have a very powerful connection.”
Lattimore is one of the international artists who are recurring performers in SA and when asked what it was about our country that makes him always come back and perform, the multi-award-winning musician said it was because of the “love and admiration for his music by South Africans”.
Lattimore is reinventing himself, and much like his early singing years, he is experimenting with various soulful sounds that he hopes will appeal to the next generation of R&B listeners.
“I am grateful for my song For You being, as it is my staple… it is the ultimate statement of love. I have enjoyed performing that song from the beginning of my career, but also I have a new song called Pressure which is from my new Here To Stay project that’s super fun to sing... it allows me to say this is me now,” he adds.
“The word “love” is so vast, but I identify it with sacrifice and service. I believe love brings us closer to those we say we love.”
As he embarks on making people fall in love with his new music, Lattimore is weeks away from being a new father.
“I am excited about being a girl dad. It feels like it will be a new beginning. I am most excited to be raising a child with my wife Faith. I think she is going to be an incredible mother and there is nothing like seeing someone have their first experience at parenthood,” he gushed.
Lattimore’s long-standing career in the music industry dates back to the late 80s. As much as he has acquired great success and accolades, he describes his journey in the music game as “a slow and steady climb”, one that he is grateful for.
“I believe that R&B music is alive and well. The music industry may not want to promote R&B music at the moment, but it is still the foundation of commercial music,” the singer said.
“The next thing that I will be working on is an orchestral project that includes some standards as well as new arrangements of my hits.”
