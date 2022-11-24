Sunday Times columnist and designer Craig Jacobs, known for his brand Fundudzi was named Most Stylish Fashion Designer. “For me fulfilment comes in making a change. We all have an opportunity to do that. Clothing is the simplest way we can because we wear it all the time and we don’t think about what we are wearing,” Jacobs said.
“When I started my label I told people I tell stories through clothes the same way I did with words. I just want to tell people about the rich diversity of life in Africa, the tapestry of all the cultures we have and to find ways to preserve it all.”
Other winners included Kganyago for SA Style Awards Achievement in Business, Ben-Mazwi for Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film and Television as well as Modiselle for Most Stylish Changemaker.
Most Stylish Media Personality winner went to Leanne Manas, Most Stylish Model was awarded to Rosette Ncwana and Most Innovative Style went to Kim Jayde.
A bigger ceremony for the awards is scheduled to be held in February next year.
Hotstix (71) still sizzling after all these years
Legendary muso honoured among most stylish South Africans
Image: Ally Friedmann.
Legendary musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse was honoured last night as one of the most stylish South Africans alongside Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana, Boity Thulo, Lerato Kganyago, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and Refilwe Modiselle.
The Burn Out hitmaker was named the Style Icon as the SA Style Awards honoured its 25th anniversary with a star-studded private soirée at Zebra Square Gallery in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
The 71-year-old Mabuse was accompanied by his musician son Biko, who said: “The one lesson my father has taught me is to never believe the hype."
Mabuse said: “To be here tonight is one of the most fulfilling evenings for me because I’ve never imagined to be among the younger generations. It is gratifying.”
Image: Ally Friedmann
Fresh from their European baecation, married couple Holworthy and Chana were twinning in pink. The couple, expecting their first child together, scooped the award for Most Stylish Couple.
“We are just two normal people, trying to figure out this life thing. We are not a celebrity couple, we are no one’s couple goals, or at least I don’t aspire to be anyone’s couple goals,” Holworthy said.
“I always say I’m married to Khulane Morule and not Khuli Chana. However, I’ve a crush on him and I think he’s pretty cool. We are just two people who are genuinely in love and we are just trying to make the difference in the world outside of this industry and social media.”
Image: Ally Friedmann
Thulo, rocking a cleavage-hugging ruffled dress with a daring slit, was honoured with the award for Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music.
“Having been in the industry for as long as I have, an SA Style Award is something I have been manifesting for the last six years,” Thulo said.
“For me this is the greatest form of validation that the universe sometimes will nudge you in a certain way, urge you to wait and be patient, but things will happen at the right time. This is also a reminder that I’m still on the right path with pursuing my purpose.”
Image: Ally Friedmann.
