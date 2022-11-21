Fave red carpet looks at African Fashion International and American Music Awards

While sports fanatics were glued to their seats in anticipation of the opening of the World Cup in Qatar, fashion lovers showed off their red carpet styles at African Fashion International (AFI) and the American Music Awards (AMAs )
AFI kicked off the weekend on Thursday night at the official opening party with appearances by Mihlali Ndamase, Shudufhadzo Musida, Ndavi Nokeri, Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo, Sicelo Buthelezi, DJ Zinhle and her bae Bongani "Mörda" Mohosana.
The AMAs took place in Los Angeles in the early hours of today and were attended by Kelly Rowland, Taylor Swift, Pink, Machine Gun Kelly, Tinashe and Ari Lennox.
Below are some of our fave looks from the two events:
Mihlali Ndamase
Ndamase served body goals in a daring bodycon ensemble consisting of a black crop top and matching skirt made by Mozambique-based designer Taibo Bacar.
Shudufhadzo Musida
The former Miss SA ate her look and left no crumbs. Musida was fierce in a feathered and corseted gown by Imprint SA.
Image: Oupa Bopape
Image: Oupa Bopape
Ndavi Nokeri
The reigning Miss SA looked ethereal in a flowy electric blue dress by Taibo Bacar.
Image: Oupa Bopape
Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo
Makubalo brought a pop of colour in a multi-coloured suit by local brand Suitability.
Image: Supplied.
Sicelo Buthelezi
The Gomora actor shimmered in a brocade suit also designed by Suitability.
Image: Oupa Bopape
DJ Zinhle and Bongani "Mörda" Mohosana
We are definitely obsessed with DJ Zinhle's pink Barbie inspired look, that fringe cowboy jacket is everything. But her best accessory was hubby Mörda by her side, who kept it simple and casual.
Image: Oupa Bopape
Kelly Rowland
Rowland looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless leopard print Nicolas Jebran gown, with a high slit and dramatic opera gloves to complete the edgy look.
Image: Tommaso Boddi
Tinashe
Keeping to the trend of the night of opera gloves was musician Tinashe. She went for a monochrome Marc Jacobs ensemble that showcased her toned midriff.
Image: Tommaso Boddi
Ari Lennox
The sultry singer donned a plunging neck dress by Aliétte.
Image: Tommaso Boddi
