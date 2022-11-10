SA stars rule the black carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Connie Chiume, Busiswa, Pearl Thusi, Warren Masemola and Pallance Dladla were some of the local stars last night at the SA premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Bright hues, bold prints and daring cuts flooded the black carpet anchored by the dress code of Afrofuturism.
Here are the stars that ruled the black carpet on SA’s biggest premiere night:
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Connie Chiume
The star of the film brought a pop of colour in shades of red, yellow and black-blue dress. Her dramatic multi-coloured gown, with a voluminous skirt and feathered sleeve, was a signature design created by Imprint ZA.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Busiswa
Featured on the soundtrack of the film with the song Jele, Busiswa sported a towering updo. Her funky look included layers from Urban Zulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kamo Mphela
Mphela also features on the soundtrack with the song Love & Loyalty. She opted for tailoring in a loose-fitting white suit.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Warren Masemola
The House of Zwide actor was gender-bending in a Sir Abner Makgamatha dress that he paired with a gold bucket hat, cool sunglasses and brown boots.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Anele Mdoda
Fresh from the Nigerian premiere where stars such as Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke attended, the radio and TV personality kept it simple in a Xhosa-inspired sheath dress.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bokang Montjane
Montjane – with her husband and soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala – looked red-hot in a beaded and cleavage-hugging creation by Antherline.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Thembisa Mdoda
Mdoda went for a monochromatic design.
