Culture

SA stars rule the black carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

10 November 2022 - 13:31
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Siyasanga Papu and Nelisa Mchunu at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Connie Chiume, Busiswa, Pearl Thusi, Warren Masemola and Pallance Dladla were some of the local stars last night at the SA premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Bright hues, bold prints and daring cuts flooded the black carpet anchored by the dress code of Afrofuturism.  

Here are the stars that ruled the black carpet on SA’s biggest premiere night:

Connie Chiume at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Connie Chiume

The star of the film brought a pop of colour in shades of red, yellow and black-blue dress. Her dramatic multi-coloured gown, with a voluminous skirt and feathered sleeve, was a signature design created by Imprint ZA.

Busiswa Makazi at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Busiswa

Featured on the soundtrack of the film with the song Jele, Busiswa sported a towering updo. Her funky look included layers from Urban Zulu.

Kamo Mphela at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Kamo Mphela

Mphela also features on the soundtrack with the song Love & Loyalty. She opted for tailoring in a loose-fitting white suit.

Warren Masemola at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Warren Masemola

The House of Zwide actor was gender-bending in a Sir Abner Makgamatha dress that he paired with a gold bucket hat, cool sunglasses and brown boots. 

Anele Mdoda at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Anele Mdoda

Fresh from the Nigerian premiere where stars such as  Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke attended, the radio and TV personality kept it simple in a Xhosa-inspired sheath dress.

Siphiwe Tshabalala and Bokang Montjane at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bokang Montjane

Montjane – with her husband and  soccer star Siphiwe Tshabalala – looked red-hot in a beaded and cleavage-hugging creation by Antherline.

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo at the premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Ster Kinekor, The Zone Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Thembisa Mdoda

Mdoda went for a monochromatic design.

