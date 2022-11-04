×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

SA jazz vocalist in line for US award

Musical about Makeba gets eight nominations

04 November 2022 - 08:41

SA jazz vocalist Naledi Masilo, who is based in Boston, US, has been nominated in the 50th Annual Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards.

Masilo, who studied in the US, received a nomination for her role in the musical theatre show about late music legend Miriam Makeba, Dreaming Zenzile...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant