READER LETTER | Mabuza’s house handover mere grandstanding

On Saturday, 15 October 2022, deputy president David Mabuza handed a two-bedroom house valued at R800,000 over to a resident in South Hills, Johannesburg. The poster for this handover event indicated that the house would be presented to the personal assistant (PA) to the late Winnie Madikizela Mandela.
Although we have no objection to handing over a house to the PA of the late Winnie Mandela, it is questionable why someone connected to the ANC is suddenly at the top of the housing allocations list.
The ward councillor for Ward 57, which includes South Hills, Cllr Faeeza Chame, has been questioning the City of Joburg for years about housing allocations, what criteria is used for housing allocations and the publication of these lists, all of which is required by legislation. Since the event, Cllr Chame has attempted to obtain answers to this particular housing allocation with no response.
It is clear that this “hand over” event was nothing more than an ANC stunt as the ANC members who were present indicated that no one outside of the people present were permitted inside the house. The community had attempted to use this event as an opportunity to highlight housing issues to the media. The SABC crew present refused to speak to anyone in the community and even indicated that they were present to report on this event only and would not speak to any members of the public.
We have thus reached the conclusion that this was nothing more than an ANC promotional media act with no interest in addressing the many housing woes the community has. If this is indeed the case, one must question how the recipient of this house received her house when there are applicants who have been waiting for their units for many years. This then puts the entire housing list process into question.
These are all questions that the local community is posing. Cllr Faeeza Chame will therefore be submitting official questions to the MMC for Housing about the South Hill housing allocation process.
Manny de Freitas MP for Johannesburg South
READER LETTER | Mabuza’s house handover mere grandstanding
