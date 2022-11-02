Rishy Sunak's election is very meaningful, also outside the borders of the UK. The UK has shed centuries of tradition and exclusivity to elect its first prime minister of colour.
READER LETTER | Sunak’s election like the Obama, Mandela moment
Image: Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Rishy Sunak's election is very meaningful, also outside the borders of the UK. The UK has shed centuries of tradition and exclusivity to elect its first prime minister of colour.
It is comparable to America's Barack Obama moment and SA's Nelson Mandela moment. As with Obama and Mandela, Sunak’s election is an inspiration to many across the globe. Specifically also for people who have experienced the impact of artificial ceilings on their human dignity when an etiquette is placed on them for some reason or another in certain societies.
Like with Obama and Mandela, there are many arguments, especially among conservative circles, about why Sunak is not the right man for the job. That criticism will continue for a long time.
However, Sunak landed on his feet and has proven already why he was chosen. He proved once again that you are not defined by your language, your religion, your culture or the colour of your skin. I wish Sunak every success.
Not only for him personally or for the UK, but also for race relations globally.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
