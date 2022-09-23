Fears that Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral system could be scrapped
Multiparty coalition vow to fight notice
23 September 2022 - 07:52
As the DA and its partners celebrate ousting the ANC-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, concerns have been raised about the Eastern Cape government pulling the rug from under their feet and implementing section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act.
Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC in the province Xolile Nqatha introduced a plan to scrap the mayoral executive system and introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...
Fears that Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral system could be scrapped
Multiparty coalition vow to fight notice
As the DA and its partners celebrate ousting the ANC-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay, concerns have been raised about the Eastern Cape government pulling the rug from under their feet and implementing section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act.
Former co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC in the province Xolile Nqatha introduced a plan to scrap the mayoral executive system and introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor and allow a new committee to run proceedings...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos