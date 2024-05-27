FREE TO READ | Bursaries build the vital bridge to education and a future of possibilities

In a country with extraordinary socioeconomic challenges, education is the key to uplifting people and securing our place in the global economic landscape. Bursaries thus have an enormous role to play in alleviating not just the funding challenges of individual students, but our broader societal problems, too.

That’s why we produced this Bursaries magazine — to draw attention to a few of the options and offerings available for learners to fund their tertiary education.

We look at types of bursaries and how to apply for them, along with the various avenues of study in the IT field, one in which SA urgently needs to upskill.

Another sector where we require skilled graduates is transport, and we tackle funding options for those wishing to enter our wine industry.

Anthony Sharpe, editor

