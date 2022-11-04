Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone
You're likely to be hard-pressed to find a device with better features than the Huawei nova 10 SE for the same reasonable price
Choosing a new smartphone isn't as easy as it used to be. Nowadays, they come in lots of different designs and sizes, with plenty of different features and, most importantly, at different price points. Moreover, not everyone's preferences are the same. Some prioritise the camera and design, while others may prefer a smartphone with fast charging speeds or immersive displays.
Whatever the case maybe, every new generation of the Huawei nova series strives to tick all the boxes. These innovative pieces of tech have on-trend designs, powerful cameras, excellent performance and offer smart interaction experiences.
This is certainly true when it comes to Huawei's new gem — the Huawei nova 10 SE (8GB + 256GB).
Here are seven reasons why it's one of the best smartphones you can get your hands on today:
1. It's sleek and ultra-slim
With an ultra-thin design — it's a mere 7.39mm thick — and weighing in at only 184g, the Huawei nova 10 SE slip into pockets and petite handbags, and slide into palms with ease.
2. It's incredibly stylish
The Huawei nova series is well known for its trendy colours and stylish aesthetics, and the Huawei nova 10 SE is no exception.
Available Starry Black and Starry Silver, it features the series' iconic golden Star Orbit Rings; these design elements highlight the phoning hi-tech rear camera system, and glimmer in the light.
This subtle shimmer is beautifully contrasted by the another standout design feature: the rear cover's Starry Flash Craft finish. A special gravel processing technology was used to create this crystal-like matt effect, which has a frosted look and feel.
3. It excels when it comes to photography
The rear camera set-up of the Huawei nova 10 SE is undoubtly one of its most impressive features. Comprising a 108MP high-res main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle and depth of field camera and 2MP macro camera, it's designed to provides versatile performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios.
Thanks to the phone's ultra-high-resolution sensor, multi-frame fusion algorithm in RAW domain and advanced multi-frame noise reduction technology, images taken in poorly lit environments are less affected by “image noise”, have optimised brightness and increased dynamic range for more attention to detail across the board.
What's more, when high dynamic range (HDR) is enabled, portrait photos taken in backlight environments are characterised by a high level of clarity, with facial expressions and details vividly rendered.
So, whether indoors or out, or in a dark or backlit environment, the Huawei nova 10 SE always excels when it comes to photography.
4. It offers innovative options for filming videos
The Huawei nova 10 SE supports the brand's Dual-View Video feature, which allows you to shoot scenes with a split-screen view and capture your own reaction to the action that's unfolding in front of you. In other words, you can film two perspectives at the same time.
There's also a Continuous Front/Rear Recording feature that seamlessly switches between the front and rear cameras, to ensure that footage remains uninterrupted, and that everything is recorded within a single video file, making content creation and sharing easy.
5. You can fully charge it in as little as 38 minutes
As it's equipped with a large 4500mAh battery, the Huawei nova 10 SE provides all-day peace of mind. To give you an idea of just how long-lasting this battery is, when fully charged it supports up to 12 straight hours of short video streaming.
The phone also supports 66W Huawei Supercharge, and with the brand's new dual low-voltage charge pump and three-tab battery technologies, you can power it up to full capacity in as little as 38 minutes.
6. The 6.67″ OLED FullView Display is highly responsive
The Huawei nova 10 SE's 6.67″ OLED FullView Display supports 10K-Level Auto Brightness Adjustments, which means it calibrates the brightness of the screen and the lighting conditions. Blue sub-pixels within images are minimised through cutting-edge hardware and software intervention, reducing the strain on your eyes at night.
In addition, the phone’s supports Always-on-Display (AOD) notifications, so you'll still be able to view key information, such as the time and battery level, even when the phone screen is off.
The Huawei nova 10 SE also supports a P3 wide colour gamut display, presenting vivid, cinematic colours, with strong contrasts between light and dark light regions in images.
With a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch-sampling rate of up to 270 Hz, you can be sure that whether you're browsing the web, swiping through videos, or pausing audio playback, the Huawei nova 10 SE will be highly touch responsive.
Gamers are also sure to love that it comes equipped with Touch Turbo 2.0, which means you can simply shake the phone to trigger any corresponding key operation, effectively improving your enjoyment of mobile games.
7. It's offers a great value for money
With a reasonable price tag of R8,499, you're likely to be hard-pressed to find a device with better features than the Huawei nova 10 SE — and that's what makes this all-rounder a great choice for your next smartphone.
You can purchase the Huawei nova 10 SE from the Huawei online store or at selected retailers. You'll receive a Huawei charger and complimentary 50 days screen insurance when you do so.
