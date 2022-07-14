The Huawei P50: An immersive audiovisual experience

Cameras don’t just capture images, they immortalise the moments they capture. The Huawei P50 forms part of the P50 series, which is the first line-up in the industry to support Huawei XD Optics — enabling smartphones to go beyond the limits of physics. It embodies Huawei’s brand of imaging and video technology.

Huawei is committed to the pursuit of best-in-class camera technology and picture quality.

Here are four reasons why the Huawei P50 makes the perfect smartphone, taking your video and image content creation to the next level.

1. True-steady superzoom camera matrix brings distant objects closer

If you want to photograph faraway objects but can’t get closer to them, you can use the zoom lens on the Huawei P50. It supports up to 80 times zoom range with a periscope zoom lens. The smartphone supports a new generation of artificial intelligence image stabilisation technology, which is complemented by new optical image stabilisation hardware to offer an improved experience.

2. The true-chroma image engine brings perfect colour

In addition to the Huawei P50 series’ brilliant capabilities such as lowlight and zoom photography, the P50 offers true-chroma shots by producing a picture as you see it. With a 50% better ability to distinguish ambient light and 20% better average colour accuracy, the Huawei P50 has the best colour performance.

3. Huawei XD Optics: Revolutionary physics-defying innovation

The P50 is supported by Huawei XD Optics, which offers a novel approach to addressing image quality improvement. This unprecedented solution is poised to start a new industry trend that will assist users to take better photos.