The Huawei P50: An immersive audiovisual experience
From colours to image quality, focusing speed and image stabilisation, every aspect of mobile photography has been improved in this smartphone, enabling you to capture stunning photos and videos
Cameras don’t just capture images, they immortalise the moments they capture. The Huawei P50 forms part of the P50 series, which is the first line-up in the industry to support Huawei XD Optics — enabling smartphones to go beyond the limits of physics. It embodies Huawei’s brand of imaging and video technology.
Huawei is committed to the pursuit of best-in-class camera technology and picture quality.
Here are four reasons why the Huawei P50 makes the perfect smartphone, taking your video and image content creation to the next level.
1. True-steady superzoom camera matrix brings distant objects closer
If you want to photograph faraway objects but can’t get closer to them, you can use the zoom lens on the Huawei P50. It supports up to 80 times zoom range with a periscope zoom lens. The smartphone supports a new generation of artificial intelligence image stabilisation technology, which is complemented by new optical image stabilisation hardware to offer an improved experience.
2. The true-chroma image engine brings perfect colour
In addition to the Huawei P50 series’ brilliant capabilities such as lowlight and zoom photography, the P50 offers true-chroma shots by producing a picture as you see it. With a 50% better ability to distinguish ambient light and 20% better average colour accuracy, the Huawei P50 has the best colour performance.
3. Huawei XD Optics: Revolutionary physics-defying innovation
The P50 is supported by Huawei XD Optics, which offers a novel approach to addressing image quality improvement. This unprecedented solution is poised to start a new industry trend that will assist users to take better photos.
For the first time, the image processing capabilities are added to the optical imaging system, correcting the optical differentials and restoring the details in images. This solution surpasses the limits of optical design, allowing the Huawei P50 series to boost image signal by 20%.
4. Dual-matrix camera: A whole new world
The Huawei P50 introduces the first dual-matrix camera system. Huawei has opted for an integrated approach that is unlike any single-lens solution popular in the industry.
The Huawei P50 combines the advanced capabilities of multiple lenses, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor and super high-definition image processing engine, with the true-chroma image engine to create a versatile mobile imaging solution.
The super dual-matrix camera works together with the Huawei XD optics technology and the improved XD fusion pro to unleash the power of the multi-camera system — delivering a whole new experience in mobile photography. From colours to image quality, focusing speed and image stabilisation, every aspect of mobile photography has been improved, enabling users to easily capture stunning photos and videos.
The Huawei P50 depicts excellence that exceeds your expectations, its cutting-edge technologies and exceptional camera quality ensure you deliver outstanding images and videos. This is complemented by the 6.5-inch screen that is individually tuned to show you a true-to-life world, in the palm of your hands.
You can purchase the Huawei P50 on the Huawei online store and in all retailers. It’s prized at R16,999 and you can receive a pair of Huawei Freebuds 4i valued at R1,499. T’s & C’s apply.
This article was paid for by Huawei.