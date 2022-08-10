Music lovers, sync up to create a party vibe with the Huawei nova Y70

Whether you and your friends are listening to music indoors or outdoors, Party Mode allows you to create a vibe by sharing audio across multiple mobile devices, over a single network — one device will serve as the DJ, so to speak, with the rest doubling as speakers creating a surround sound effect.

And, with Huawei Music, you'll never run out of awesome tracks for your party playlist. In fact, you'll be spoilt for choice with music from the best local and international artists and genres ranging from hip-hop, RnB, afrobeat and gospel to amapiano, reggae, pop and classical.

It's also worth noting that the Huawei nova Y70's 6,000mAh battery lasts for long periods of time, ensuring that you and your friends are set for a day or night of grooving to your favourite jams without having to worry about running out of juice.

Thanks to the device's Supercharge features, not only are you able to listen to music on Party Mode, you can also play three hours of video on just 10 minutes of charge.

How to use Party Mode on the Huawei nova Y70

Up to seven Huawei mobile devices can be connected using the Party Mode function, provided all of them have the latest version of the Huawei Music app.

To use Party Mode, run the Music app, choose a song, press the options button at the top right, then select “Party Mode”. Press “Start Party” if you’re initiating the party or select the second option “Join Party” to connect to an existing one. Your friends can access the party by way of an invitation through a QR code.

If you want a seamless experience, make sure all the devices are connected to the same network.

Visit the Huawei online store and purchase the Huawei nova Y70 for R3,999, and you'll get a free Huawei Bluetooth headset valued at R699. Offer valid until October 31 2022; limited stock available.

This article was paid for by Huawei.