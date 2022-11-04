Missing Limpopo toddler’s body found in bushes

Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a missing 21-month-old girl, Motheo Rashilo, was found in bushes near Malatane in Lebowakgomo on Wednesday.
The child was reported missing on October 28.
The mother allegedly left her at her friend's home while she ran errands.
“When she returned she was informed that the child had disappeared. The mother reported the matter to Lebowakgomo police station. Police started investigations and search operations which led to the discovery of the body on Wednesday,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.
It was not clear how the child got to the bushes, but the investigation would show the cause of death.
“Police appeal to community members to give them space to fully investigate the matter,” he said.
Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer Sgt Michael Magadani on 072 029 7499, the crimestop number 086 00 10111, the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.
Image: Supplied
