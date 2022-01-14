Aaron Moloisi marches on to new venture after 20 years in showbiz

Aaron Moloisi this year celebrates 20 years in entertainment and over the years he has mastered the art of reinvention.

Whether as a presenter or actor, he has become a regular fixture on the small screen, so it comes as no surprise when he reveals that television was always his first love.

“That was my first aim when I left my job in corporate. I wanted to be a talk show host and I wanted people to know me for me and not some character I would role-play,” Moloisi says.

That dream launched from 2002 with educational talk shows such as Take 5, Shift and The Big Question.

"One of the biggest reasons I wanted to venture into television was to be a representation to the boys and girls in the village, who paid to watch television at their neighbours, that somebody who looks and sounds like them has made it on screen – a world to them seems far out of reach,” he shares.

The 42-year-old from the village of Ga-Dikgale in Limpopo was first introduced to the acting world in 2006 with a lead role as Hector Mogale in the SABC 1 drama After 9. Ahead of its time, the controversial drama depicted sexuality and identity, told through the lens of a closeted gay businessman played by Moloisi.

“I was very comfortable with the character. My grandmother used to tell me that if something doesn’t speak back to you or question you, it cannot defeat you, you can always find a way to go about it. Acting and portraying someone else has always been fun for me,” Moloisi says.