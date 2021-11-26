Chloe Andrea Welgemoed: The feminist punk

More than 10 years ago, stylist and production and costume designer Chloe Andrea Welgemoed’s career in fashion design ended before it even began.

But she has since made a name for herself as the hottest stylist in Africa, working with designers Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, and Wanda Lephoto.

In June, she made a splash as a costume designer for the Sowetan40 x Netflix campaign. She worked with emerging designers Orapeleng Modutle, Siyababa, Sihle Masango, and Sello Medupe to create the dreamy scenes.

A custom-made two-piece using Sowetan articles went viral, with many requests for the outfit to be made available for sale.

So, when she was asked to make her long-awaited fashion design debut for S1981, Welgemoed didn’t hesitate.