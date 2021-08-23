FREE WEBINAR | Power to Empower with African Fashion International

“There have been tremendous gains in the professional sphere in terms of empowering women in positions of leadership and decision-making. This has been a cohesive effort on the part of women and men, and it is imperative that we do not become complacent in these successes.

To harness the gains made, the women who have broken barriers to achieve success are now called on to use their power to empower the pipeline of women and girls who are coming up behind them,” says Moloi-Motsepe.

“At AFI we launched the Fastrack programme in 2010 to identify emerging designers and provide them with access to channels for mentorship and business development. The case for mentorship and rings true across most, if not every, sector. The virtual tea aims to make the wisdom — the lessons learnt and the pathways to follow — of global leaders accessible to youth in Africa.”

In partnership with the Motsepe Foundation’s Gender Equality, Wellness and Leadership unit, AFI is supporting 25 gender-based violence shelters in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town with provisions of personal care products.

This article was paid for by African Fashion International.