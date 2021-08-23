FREE WEBINAR | Power to Empower with African Fashion International
The virtual tea takes place on August 31 to build your personal power and empower others
African Fashion International (AFI) is hosting a hybrid event on Tuesday, August 31 2021 in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town to harness the individual and collective power of women to uplift and empower others.
The Power to Empower conversations will be led by AFI founder and CEO Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and include prominent women in leadership as guests:
- Julie Battilana, Harvard professor, social innovator and author of “Power, for All”
- Fatma Samoura, Fifa secretary-general
- Dr Leila Fourie, JSE group CEO
- Nolitha Fakude, Anglo American Management Board chair in SA and author of “Boardroom Dancing”
- Khosi Bambisa, King Price Life CFO
- Anita Makgetla AFI Fastrack designer
This August AFI is spotlighting women who are not only paving the way for others but who are actively involved in developing and mentoring the next generation of women leaders. AFI has chosen to make this a virtual tea because historically, afternoon tea was recognised as a space for women to find companionship and initiate projects that were both social and political in nature.
“There have been tremendous gains in the professional sphere in terms of empowering women in positions of leadership and decision-making. This has been a cohesive effort on the part of women and men, and it is imperative that we do not become complacent in these successes.
To harness the gains made, the women who have broken barriers to achieve success are now called on to use their power to empower the pipeline of women and girls who are coming up behind them,” says Moloi-Motsepe.
“At AFI we launched the Fastrack programme in 2010 to identify emerging designers and provide them with access to channels for mentorship and business development. The case for mentorship and rings true across most, if not every, sector. The virtual tea aims to make the wisdom — the lessons learnt and the pathways to follow — of global leaders accessible to youth in Africa.”
In partnership with the Motsepe Foundation’s Gender Equality, Wellness and Leadership unit, AFI is supporting 25 gender-based violence shelters in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town with provisions of personal care products.
Click here to register for the free webinar and be part of the movement.
This article was paid for by African Fashion International.