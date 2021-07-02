Lindelani Mkhize to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

This year's SA Music Awards (SAMAs) will be honouring a few industry giants, including Dr Lindelani Mkhize.

Mkhize along with PJ Powers and Lebo M have been announced as recipients of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, a decision made by the board of the Recording Industry of South Africa.

Dubbed a titan in the South African music industry, Mkhize has throughout the years managed to achieve one of his goals to find and develop African talent.

Some of his signees and well-known names in the South African music landscape, across different genres like Afro-pop, jazz, gospel and kwaito include legends such as Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, Caiphus Semenya, Don Laka, Mdu and Joe Nina.

Hailed as the “father of entertainment”, Mkhize has judged and contributed his music knowledge on a few reality singing competitions such as the Clash of the Choirs SA and I Want To Sing Gospel, with winners receiving a recording deal with his music stable, Lindelani Mkhize Entertainment.

Having come a long way since his days as a drummer in the church from his hometown of Umlazi in Durban, the founding member of the esteemed gospel ensemble Joyous Celebrations has an impressive résumé that proves how his lifetime achievement nod is well deserved.