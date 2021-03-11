Move over Harry and Meghan — these are the local celebs we'd love to see Oprah interview

Since being recently hailed by many across the globe for her impressive interviewing skills, social media users couldn't help but call for American TV host Oprah Winfrey to sit down with some of our faves. a

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Winfrey in an exclusive bombshell interview that was aired across the globe. In the two-hour special, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed dramatic events that took place behind the palace's doors.

While Harry and Meghan's interview sparked global and local outrage on the socials, we couldn't help but wonder whether our favourite celebrities would be able to survive even an hour with the queen of talk.

Here's our top three choices we'd love to see: