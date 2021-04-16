William, Harry won't sit next to each other at Prince Philip's funeral

Princes William and Harry will not walk next to each other at their grandfather's funeral on Saturday, Buckingham palace has confirmed.

The palace revealed the full details of Saturday's event — including who will attend the order of procession.

Prince Philip died last week Friday at Windsor Castle with the queen reportedly by his side. He was 99.

A statement released on Thursday revealed the running order of the funeral, full programme and the list of the 30 people attending. The occasion has been scaled down due to Covid-19.

Among the details was that the duke's funeral, like the Queen Mother's, would be a “ceremonial royal funeral” rather than a “state funeral”, which is generally reserved for royals.