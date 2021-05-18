WATCH | Oprah, Harry get candid about mental health in new series trailer

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry get candid about their mental health struggles in a new trailer for their upcoming series.

The Me You Can’t See series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional wellbeing issues, Apple TV+ said last week.

Winfrey said the series aimed to spark a global conversation, and replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom and compassion. Among those participating will be singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns.

In a new trailer released on Monday, Winfrey, the duke and a slew of celebrities and ordinary people speak emotionally about their struggles.